Pelosi Said George Floyd's Daughter's Prediction That He Would Change the World Is 'Coming True'

Posted: May 25, 2021 4:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that George Floyd’s daughter, who said that her father would “change the world,” may see her prediction come true.  

The Floyd family spoke with lawmakers at the Capitol on Tuesday as House Democrats are looking to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. 

Pelosi said of a conversation she previously had with Floyd's daughter, Gianna:

[Floyd's family has] been here before to help us pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. On that day they said – in honor of Gianna, beautiful Gianna – would we name the bill in honor of George Floyd? My response was, ‘Only if it meets your standards.' And here we are today, hoping to pass a bill named for George Floyd that meets his standards.

Pelosi said Gianna's prediction looks to be coming true thanks to people who been working toward such a goal.

Gianna said, ‘My daddy will change the world.’  And it means her prediction is coming true. And it's coming true because so many people who’ve worked so hard for decades to make it come true.

President Joe Biden had set a goal of passing the bill by May 25, the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. However, the bill has still not passed.

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of all charges against him in connection with Floyd's death and is set to be sentenced in June. 

His death sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter and anti-police protests and riots. Police reform bills have been passed in several states around the country.

Most Popular