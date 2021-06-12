Chinese Defector Provides More Evidence Chinese Military is Behind COVID-19, Lab Leak

Last week, Matt reported on intel that our friends at RedState had, which pointed to information from a Chinese defector who claimed that the Chinese military was working on a series of bioweapons, including COVID-19. This week, Jennifer Van Laar at RedState once again has exclusive information furthering the theory that the virus was manmade and leaked:

RedState has now learned some details of the information provided by the defector, including that he provided data proving that SARS-CoV-2 was manmade and leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in addition to evidence confirming that the People’s Liberation Army managed the Wuhan program (and others), as Chinese virologist Yan Li-Meng told the FBI last year. Technical details provided by the defector, RedState is told, were given to scientists (who were not told how that information was given to the government) who then re-analyzed data from published sources in conjunction with the new data and concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was engineered. And, the defector was able to confirm numerous non-public details Yan provided the US government.

As a recap from last week, the defector is "believed to be among the highest-ranking defectors ever to the United States from the People’s Republic of China has been working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for months," RedState noted.

Reporting from Adam Housely also points to China trying to create variants to suggest the virus came from bats.

This week's information further emphasizes that the FBI has known about what the defector has said, which provides even more context to the exchange between Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and FBI Director Christopher Wray when he appeared before a Congressional committee on Thursday. From Van Laar:

Also, a separate source confirmed to RedState that several members of Congress who have been working on investigating the virus’ origin have been briefed on many of DIA’s findings, including Rep. Matt Gaetz. That explains Gaetz’s grilling of FBI Director Christopher Wray Thursday on Capitol Hill. Gaetz laid out the thumbnail of Yan’s story to Wray and low-key accused the FBI of being part of the coronavirus origin coverup because they did not attempt to verify the scientific or intelligence information she provided, and they did not prevent the massive effort to discredit Yan undertaken by both the Chinese government, the United States media, and “scientists” like Dr. Peter Daszak...

While Wray answered many of Rep. Gaetz's questions with how he couldn't comment on ongoing investigations or things that might be classified, Van Laar noted this:

Gaetz also mentioned that from that the moment Yan made the “pronouncements” about the Chinese military’s involvement people were trying to discredit her and asked if the FBI was able to determine whether that was part of a counterintelligence campaign by the Chinese government. No answer there, either. Tellingly, Wray repeatedly said he knew what Gaetz was referring to in his statements. Could he have been referring to the fact that Yan wrote in her papers that the double CGG amino acid sequence was the smoking gun evidence showing that SARS-CoV-2 was an engineered virus (since that sequence hasn’t ever occurred naturally) and was dismissed, but a Wall Street Journal opinion piece published just this week by a Stanford virologist agreed and found that Beijing omitted that sequence from the genome it provided the world at the beginning of the outbreak?

Such was not the takeaway media outlets got from that exchange, however.

Thank you for sharing the important information between me & FBI to the public @RepMattGaetz

China is a superpower which wants to take out all of its competition. It has no regard for human life, whether it's of its own people or those around the world. China hates and wanted former President Donald Trump gone from office, especially in comparison to Xi Xinping's good friend now President Joe Biden.

