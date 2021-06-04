There's a Chinese Defector in U.S. Custody, and the Fallout Could be Huge

Well, the Wuhan lab leak story just got more interesting. Our friends at RedState touched upon a new story from a Chinese defector who allegedly has information about a slew of bioweapons programs, including possibly the coronavirus. Let’s say on the latter, it was a lab experiment that obviously went wrong. Sources told RedState that the FBI is fully aware of this development. Adam Housley also corroborated this story, adding that China is speeding to create variants from bats to cover up their lab fiasco (via RedState):

A person believed to be among the highest-ranking defectors ever to the United States from the People’s Republic of China has been working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for months, sources inside the intelligence community have told RedState on condition of anonymity. The defector has direct knowledge of special weapons programs in China, including bioweapons programs, those sources say. […] RedState’s sources say that’s partially true. FBI Director Christopher Wray was “ambushed” with the information, they say, and Langley was also unaware. Sources say DIA leadership kept the defector within their Clandestine Services network to prevent Langley and the State Department from accessing the person, whose existence was kept from other agencies because DIA leadership believes there are Chinese spies or sources inside the FBI, CIA, and several other federal agencies.

Being told the increased pressure on China in recent days is due to a defector with intimate knowledge. In fact, Wray didn’t know right away because they wanted to make sure they got all they needed before telling him. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 4, 2021

Also...US intelligence believes China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that it originally came from a lab. The belief is still that it escaped accidentally, but was allowed to spread. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 4, 2021

Again...what I reported tonight. US intelligence has a Chinese defector with Wuhan info. AND China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that coronavirus originally came from a lab — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 4, 2021

This theory was long dismissed as tin foil hat nonsense. It was debunked remember. And now the liberal media is trying to pull off another gaslighting exercise by trying to claim this is breaking news. It’s not. Those of us who weren’t idiots knew this was probably the source. It’s just hilarious how the media excuses itself by saying stuff like ‘Trump or the GOP said it was from a lab’ therefore we couldn’t bother to be objective or do our jobs. You cannot take the role of informer when you’ve been misinforming everyone for years. You can’t say ‘I’m a hero for putting out the fire’…when you started it.

Fauci now says this virus isn’t natural. The experts now say the lab leak theory cannot be dismissed and we have new video of Wuhan virology lab technicians mishandling bats. They’re not wearing protective gear, they’re covered in blood, and the bats are biting them. In November of 2019, three staffers were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms. In December, lab samples were destroyed. Gee—I wonder what happened here?