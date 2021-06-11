Students for Life and Sen. Mike Braun Continue to Put the Pressure on Fauci

Over the weekend, Townhall reported on another scandal Dr. Anthony Fauci is involved with, specifically his office at NIAID with the NIH funding human-animal hybrid experiments taking place at the University of Pittsburgh using the body parts of aborted fetuses provided by Planned Parenthood. Students for Life of America has been integral in spearheading that effort to demand Dr. Fauci resign or be fired. The student group spoke with Townhall about just how they're doing that.

On Thursday, Mid-East Regional Manager at Students for Life Stephanie Stone as well as students and members of Rehumanize International held a rally outside of the NIH in Bethesda, Maryland. Many of the signs held by students in attendance served as "pink slips" to represent the urgent need to fire Dr. Fauci.

"Today Students for Life of America, Rehumanize International, and pro-life students from across the region came together in Bethesda to stand against the violent injustice that is taking place at the University of Pittsburgh and to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci accountable for his hand in funding it! Taking the lives of 5 month old babies to graft their scalps onto lab mice is absurd, immoral, and disgraceful," Stone told Townhall. "I never thought this would be a controversial opinion, and yet, here we are, pleading with our own government to stop funding unnecessary violence. At the focal point, we want to see Dr. Fauci resign for not only being involved, but essentially, giving his stamp of approval and our tax dollars to something that is this unethical."

Alyssa Thoburn, who is the president of a high school chapter of Students for Life in Fairfax, Virginia, made remarks at the rally and also spoke to Townhall.

"Today we rallied against the inhumane and gruesome 'humanized mice' experiments at UPitt funded by taxpayer dollars, with the approval of Dr. Fauci. It is important that we spread the word about what is going on at UPitt so that this horrific research that harms infants, and mice, can be ended. Human life is precious and inherently valuable; it is not a tool for experiment," she said.

Following the rally, members of the student group also visited Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) to share more about their efforts on the issue.

When it comes to the experiments, Sen. Braun, along with Sens. James Lankford (R-OK) and Steve Daines (R-MT), introduced an amendment to the Endless Frontiers Act. According to a press release from Sen. Braun's office:

Acting on the significant ethical concerns and ramifications such animal-human hybrid research has for the sanctity of human life, the senators introduced an amendment to the Endless Frontiers Act which would make it a crime for any person to knowingly 1) create or attempt to create a prohibited human-animal chimera; 2) transfer or attempt to transfer a human embryo into a nonhuman womb; 3) transfer or attempt to transfer a non-human embryo into a human womb; 4) transport or receive for any purpose a prohibited human-animal chimera.

Ultimately, the amendment was defeated in a party-line vote. The legislation passed on Tuesday, in a 68-32 vote. Sens. Braun and Lankford voted against the bill, while Sen. Daines voted in favor.

Sen. Braun also introduced legislation on May 27, which is identical to the amendment. In addition to being joined by Sens. Lankford and Daines, Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA), James Inhofe (R-OK), and John Thune (R-SD) are also sponsoring the bill.