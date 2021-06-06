Dr. Anthony Fauci Tied to Scandal Involving Human-Animal Hybrid Experiments with Aborted Fetal Parts

The massive dump of emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci as they pertain to the coronavirus being "potentially engineered" and Fauci's fixation with gain of function research is suspect enough. As it turns out, though, the head of NIAID is also connected to human-animal hybrid experiments using aborted fetal parts, which have taken place at the University of Pittsburgh. Students for Life of America and the Center for Medical Progress are sounding the alarm.

Last week, Kristan Hawkins, president of SFLA, spoke with John Zmirak for an interview with The Stream.

On the issue of "Rats with the Scalps of Unborn Babies," Hawkins said:

Students for Life is calling for [Fauci's] resignation or firing. A new video from the Center for Medical Progress detailed research in which infant remains are harvested from abortions at a Planned Parenthood. This happened at taxpayer expense, through funding from Fauci’s NIAID office at the National Institutes of Health.

The Stream interview also included excerpts from testimony David Daleiden, the founder of the CMP, from May 4, before a Pennsylvania Health Committee. Emphasis is original:

It’s a matter of public record that there are horrific abuses of aborted infants taking place [in] PA through the extensive fetal experimentation programs at the taxpayer-funded University of Pittsburgh. In a recent study, Pitt scientists describe scalping 5-month-old aborted babies and grafting their scalps onto the backs of lab rats to keep them growing … in the study you can see the pictures of little baby scalps growing tiny baby hairs on the backs of lab rats and lab mice. Each one of those scalps… represents a little PA baby who would have grown those little hairs on their head if they had not been killed by abortion for experiments with rodents. Starting in 2016, Pitt received a $1.4M grant from the NIH to become a distribution hub for aborted fetal kidneys and bladders and other organs in the NIH’s genitourinary development mapping atlas program. Pitt’s grant application for this grant from the NIH states that the university has a unique access to a large number of high-quality aborted fetuses and can “ramp up” delivery of abortion fetal body parts across the country.

May was a busy month for Daleiden and the CMP, which has been for years releasing investigative video journalism content to expose Planned Parenthood for their role in trafficking, harvesting, and profiting off of aborted fetal body parts. There is evidence Planned Parenthood is also involved in the human-animal hybrid experiments, in that they have provided aborted fetuses to the University of Pittsburgh, while the university then sponsors Planned Parenthood's operations.





Daleiden made an appearance on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight," and a CMP video detailing the experiments was likewise released.





Daleiden also explains it in an op-ed for Newsweek here:

In one study published last year, Pitt scientists described scalping 5-month-old aborted babies to stitch onto the backs of lab rats. They wrote about how they cut the scalps from the heads and backs of the babies, scraping off the "excess fat" under the baby skin before stitching it onto the rats. They even included photos of the babies' hair growing out of the scalps. Each scalp belonged to a little Pennsylvania baby whose head would grow those same hairs if he or she were not aborted for experiments with lab rats. ... In fact, the published study used both rats and mice to grow the babies' scalps. How was this paid for? With a $430,000 grant from Dr. Anthony Fauci's NIAID office at the NIH. Pitt's witness implied that government NIH grants somehow did not concern taxpayers in Pennsylvania. Previously, I wrote about another Pitt scientist who developed a nightmarish "protocol" for harvesting the freshest, most pristine livers from 5-month-old aborted babies in order to isolate massive numbers of stem cells for experimental transplants. This technique calls for aborting late-term fetuses alive via labor induction, rushing them to a sterile laboratory, washing them and then cutting them open to harvest the liver. This Pitt scientist received $3 million from the NIH.

It's also worth wondering why such experiments are being conducted at all. The Stream references opposition from pro-life senators following the issue, in the form of a press release from the office of Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), joined by Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Mike Braun (R-IN).

The press release laid out an amendment by the senators to put an end to animal-human experiments. From the release:

Acting on the significant ethical concerns and ramifications such animal-human hybrid research has for the sanctity of human life, the senators introduced an amendment to the United States Innovation and Competition Act, which would make it a crime for any person to knowingly 1) create or attempt to create a prohibited human-animal chimera; 2) transfer or attempt to transfer a human embryo into a nonhuman womb; 3) transfer or attempt to transfer a non-human embryo into a human womb; 4) transport or receive for any purpose a prohibited human-animal chimera.

Ultimately, the amendment was narrowly defeated in the U.S. Senate.

Researchers who attempt these horrific once-science-fiction experiments should focus on valuing the dignity of human life, not trying to genetically merge and manipulate humans and animals. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) May 27, 2021

A May 27 press release from SFLA and Students for Life Action issued a call for Dr. Fauci to resign or be fired. The press release with original emphasis read:

PITTSBURGH, P.A., and WASHINGTON, D.C. (05-27-2021) – Students for Life and Students for Life Action are urging Americans to contact Dr. Anthony Fauci to demand that he resign and that immediate action is taken to stop barbaric human rights abuses taking places at the University of Pittsburgh and elsewhere, paid for by large taxpayer grants. The decades-long web of unethical practices was recently exposed in a video and testimony by David Daleiden, project lead at the Center for Medical Progress, and covered by SFL and SFLAction here, here, and here. SFL/SFLAction has launched a campaign at PittKills.com to enable concerned Americans to easily contact Dr. Anthony Fauci and call on him to resign in the wake of the injustice. “Dr. Fauci runs an office within the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which literally describes its mandate as ‘serving and protecting Americans at every stage of life, from conception,’” said SFL/SFLAction President, Kristan Hawkins. “Fauci’s actual job as a high-ranking official at HHS is to protect Americans from conception — yet he is enabling the exact opposite: sacrificing the most vulnerable American children to appease Corporate Abortion, the human body parts trafficking industry, and unethical researchers in league with Planned Parenthood at the University of Pittsburgh. And taking US taxpayer dollars to do it. No conscientious person can stand for these human rights abuses, or this hypocrisy at the highest levels of the federal government.” “This action is even more urgent given yesterday’s news of efforts to further abuse and endanger human lives by stripping restrictions on embryonic research 14 days after fertilization,” Hawkins added. Exposure of the human rights abuses at Pitt which Dr. Fauci’s office funded preceded new accusations that Dr. Fauci participated in obfuscation efforts to withhold information about the origins of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Critics assert that earlier transparency from Fauci and other officials regarding the origins of the virus could have prevented countless deaths globally. “Dr. Fauci’s harm to human life doesn’t begin and end with allegations about a research lab in China,” said Hawkins. “Horrific experimentation is happening right now, right here in the United States, at the University of Pittsburgh and elsewhere. While untold harm has been done by Dr. Fauci prioritizing the forces of death — and we can never bring back the lives that have been lost under his leadership — we CAN demand action now so that the injustice stops here. Fauci must resign.”

Students for Life will be holding a "#FireFauci Rally" event in front of the National Institutes of Health building in Bethesda, Maryland on the morning of Thursday, June 10. For those who cannot attend in person, they can join virtually via Facebook and Instagram Live streams.

The pro-life group has already petitioned UPitt, NIH about these experiments, and also has a petition to demand Dr. Fauci's resignation.