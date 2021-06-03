Messages from Hunter Biden's Laptop Show How He Treated the Mother of His Child is Worse Than We Thought

Hunter Biden's laptop keeps providing proof of the kind of man he is. As Samuel Chamberlain reported for The New York Post, "Hunter Biden's ex-stripper baby mama was on his payroll while pregnant: texts."

Biden allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a stripper, Lunden Roberts, who worked at the Mpire Club where Biden frequented. Roberts ultimately became pregnant with Biden's daughter, who was born in August 2018. Biden not only denied that the child was his, but that he had even met Roberts. He also had to be taken to court before he agreed to pay child support, though he made things as difficult as possible for all parties involved. In 2019, Roberts' daughter was proven to be Biden's via a DNA test.

Chamberlain's reporting indicates that Roberts was on his payroll during her pregnancy but then was booted off once she gave birth to their daughter. He points to messages from Hunter Biden's laptop as proof:

The messages, which are contained on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, shed new light on the relationship between him and Lunden Roberts, who gave birth to their daughter Navy Joan Roberts in August of 2018, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday. Roberts messaged Biden on July 24 of that year to let him know that their child’s due date was Sept. 8. (“Amoeba DD Sep 8, 2018 All Good,” she wrote.), the Mail reported. The message received no response from Hunter. Fifteen days later, on Aug. 8, Roberts messaged him again. “Reached out a few times, it’s clear you don’t want to be reached,” she wrote. “Need to talk to you. If you feel the need to reach out, my line is always open. Hope all is well.” Again, Biden did not respond. Screenshots taken by the Mail showed that message appeared four times, though it’s not clear whether Roberts actually sent the message four times.

Hunter Biden also confirmed in messages that he had removed Roberts from insurance:

That December, Hunter Biden messaged assistant Katie Dodge asking for information about his firm, Rosemont Seneca. “And just for clarification who is pay roll paid to now and for past nine months?” he asked, adding in subsequent messages, “So when you took what’s her name off and re directed her income did it also End my insurance.” “Past nine months has been you, me, Lunden, Hallie, Liz & Erin,” Dodge responded. “But currently only you me & Erin.” Dodge later reassured Hunter: “No, Lunden’s removal doesn’t jeopardize insurance.”

Though parts of the settlement between Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts from March 2020 are not disclosed, Hunter has addressed in his memoir, "Beautiful Things," why he questioned the paternity, as he did not recall having "sexual encounters" with Roberts.

As we covered around the time of the book's release, it did rather poorly despite media appearances where Hunter Biden promoted the book. It ranked 12th the week it premiered, according to Publisher's Weekly.

Matt also pointed to further reporting from The New York Post in the form of an editorial to highlight how the laptop just keeps providing further evidence that Hunter Biden has been covering for his father, now President Joe Biden.