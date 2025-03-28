This State Just Honored Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer By Naming a Ballot Measure After Him

Californians have proposed a ballot initiative to the state’s Attorney General’s Office that is named after Luigi Mangione, who allegedly murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Advertisement

The measure, titled the “Luigi Mangioni Access to Health Care Act,” would make it harder for insurance companies to reject medical treatment claims. The idea is so absurd that those who submitted it couldn’t even spell Mangione’s name correctly.

Go deeper: The proposed initiative would prohibit insurers from delaying, denying or modifying any medical procedure or medication recommended by a physician where such actions could result in disability, death, amputation, permanent disfigurement or loss or reduction of any bodily function. Any decision by an insurer to delay, deny or modify can only be made on behalf of any insurer by a physician.

Insurers would have the burden to prove by clear and convincing evidence that the medication or procedure was unnecessary or would not result in disability, death, amputation, permanent disfigurement or the loss or reduction of any bodily function. People could sue insurers and receive treble damages and attorney fees. Treble damages are three times the amount of actual damages determined by a jury.

The initiative would make it a felony to employ someone who is not a physician to review a decision made by a physician.

It’s real.



“The Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act”



Democrats are insane. https://t.co/3bNWRZYZct — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) March 27, 2025

The measure would empower customers to sue insurance companies and receive attorney’s fees and treble damages, according to KTLA.

The initiative is currently under review. A public comment period will be open through April 25. Californians are encouraged to provide feedback on the proposed measure during this time. The Attorney General’s Office would ultimately craft the initiative’s title before initiative petitions are circulated to get signatures from registered voters.

Perhaps the Attorney General's Office might know how to spell Mangione's name?

Mangione is currently facing a trial for Thompson’s murder, which took place in Manhattan last December. Video footage appeared to show Mangione shooting Thompson multiple times outside of a hotel. The CEO had been attending an industry conference at the time.

The shooting ignited a days-long manhunt. The authorities later found Mangione at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s. It is believed that the shooting was a statement about the healthcare industry. Law enforcement found Mangione’s writings, which contained criticisms of healthcare executives and companies.

Advertisement

The name of the ballot initiative isn’t much of a surprise since Mangione has received an outpouring of support from Americans who agree with his alleged actions. They see him as a repudiation of America’s healthcare system, which leaves many consumers without adequate medical care.

This proposal might seem wonderful on the surface, as it is with most progressive policies. But in the end, this will only increase prices for consumers who are already struggling to make ends meet because of inflation and other economic woes. If the state forces insurers to take on more clients – especially high-risk individuals, then somebody is going to pay for it and it won’t be the companies themselves. Insurance rates will skyrocket, which means the problem will not be solved.