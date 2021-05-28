Rep. Roy Demands Biden Defund Human Rights Council: 'Nothing But a Corrupt, Israel-Hating Propaganda Club

What do you know, the United Nations Human Rights Council once again condemned Israel on Thursday, something it's been doing for decades. In 2018, President Donald Trump ended the United States' membership in the UNHRC to avoid lending any credibility to the hypocritical organization, but President Biden moved to have the U.S. reengage with the body after taking office in January. Now that it's once again condemned Israel—after continually turning a blind eye to actual human rights abusers—Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is calling on Biden to defund the "'so-called' Human Rights Council."

"The United Nations' so-called 'Human Rights' Council just can't resist proving that it is nothing but a corrupt, Israel-hating propaganda club, and President Biden should be absolutely ashamed for trying to put America back in it. This most-recent council vote to establish an anti-Israel commission proves yet again why the US should not grant this body a single taxpayer dollar or legitimize any of its actions by rejoining it. The UNHCR does nothing but defend the world’s worst dictators and while libeling one of our greatest allies; Congress should immediately take up and pass H.R. 1021, which I introduced to block the United States from funding it," said Rep. Roy in a statement provided to Townhall.

Almost all of the tweets posted by the official UN Human Rights Council account in recent days have been condemnations of Israel.

The Human Rights Council resolution was passed by 24 in favor, 9 against, and 14 abstentions.

Jamey Keaten's report for AP includes statements from the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who accused Israel of "war crimes." As Keaten also wrote, "Bachelet urged Israel to ensure accountability, as required under international law in such cases, including through 'impartial, independent investigations' of actions in the escalation."

Included as well is a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“Today’s shameful decision is yet another example of the U.N. Human Rights Council’s blatant anti-Israel obsession,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “This travesty makes a mockery of international law and encourages terrorists worldwide.”

And somehow, Secretary of State Antony Blinken expects the UN to provide aid in reopening the consulate in Jerusalem. He announced this decision earlier in the week while traveling through the Middle East in the wake of a ceasefire—brokered by Egypt—between Israel and Hamas terrorists. Israel has to agree to it, but something tells me they'll be strong-armed into agreeing. This is another reversal of a Trump policy that moved the embassy to Jerusalem.

UNHRC Condemnations, 2006-21:

???? North Korea 14

???? Myanmar 25

???? Zimbabwe 0

???? Venezuela 2

???? Pakistan 0

???? Belarus 12

???? Somalia 0

???? Eritrea 10

???? Israel 95

???? Turkey 0

???? Sudan 0

???? Syria 36

???? China 0

???? Saudi 0

???? Qatar 0

???? Iran 11

???? Iraq 0



The congressman introduced the "No taxpayer funding for United Nations Human Rights Council Act" in February. As I reported last month, he has also introduced legislation to defund the United Nations Population Fund, which has been complicit with China's One- and now Two-Child Policy.