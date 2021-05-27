Filibuster
VIP

Wait, Did This Sitting Senator Really Not Know Her Party is Hellbent on Getting Rid of the Filibuster?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 27, 2021 10:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Wait, Did This Sitting Senator Really Not Know Her Party is Hellbent on Getting Rid of the Filibuster?

Source: AP Photo/J. David Ake

Everybody knows that Democrats are awfully hellbent on getting rid of the filibuster. Well, just about everyone. It looks like Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) may be living under a rock, then, and doing God knows what while she should be doing her duties a sitting senator. When asked Thursday night by reporters, her entire response dumbfounded plenty of people.

It's no wonder, then, 'Feinstein' is trending on Twitter, with many calling for her to resign.

People have taken issue with her long before Thursday evening, though. Perhaps the most eyebrow raising example was when Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) promised MSNBC's nutty Joy Reid that he would pick a Black woman to replace Sen. Feinstein, who had to clarify she was serving out her term. 

Critics from her own party took issue with her because she dared to hug Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) once the committee hearing to send now Justice Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Senate floor for a vote was complete. Sure enough, she announced last November that she wasn't going to seek the position of chair or ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

Others highlighted concerns with the age of senators--Feinstein is 87. Someone compared her to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who is also 87, and cried "misogyny." Because of course.

On top of all that, she didn't even answer the question at hand. Shouldn't that be what bothers people the most? This is especially if it means she's flip-flopped, as she indicated she was "hesitant" but could be open to getting rid of it not that long ago

With the likelihood that Republicans will filibuster a bill to create a commission studying the January 6 riot at the Capitol, calls have ramped up yet again to get rid of it, for the umpteenth time.

The filibuster is in the news just about every other day. We've written plenty about it at Townhall. Liberal outlets, more likely to be in line with Dianne Feinstein's taste often publish pieces on how supposedly racist it is and all the legislation which could and should pass if only Democrats got rid of it. A Google search of "filibuster racist" produces plenty of results.

"The filibuster has deep roots in racism, and it should not be permitted to serve that function, or to create a veto for the minority. In a democracy, it's majority rules," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told Axios, as Reagan reported back in March.

Let's be honest here. In addition to passing radical bills, with the filibuster completely nuked Democrats can go on acting as if they have much more than the barest of majorities. Democrats only control the 50-50 Senate because Vice President Harris can serve as a tie-breaking vote.

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) are facing an awful lot of pressure to go along with abolishing the filibuster. It's been downright cruel in Sinema's case, as people took to Twitter to exploit the death of her former intern and call for her to be more willing to step in line. The senators have stood strong though.

Now it's Feinstein we all have to wonder and worry about.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden to Conveniently Drop His Massive Budget Right Before the Holiday Weekend
Katie Pavlich
Idaho Lt. Governor Ends Local Mask Mandates While Governor Travels Out Of State
Scott Morefield
BLM Founder with Massive Wealth and Four Homes to Step Down
Rebecca Downs
Joe Biden Melts Liberal Media's Hearts With Ice Cream Order
Rebecca Downs
The One Tax That Will Certainly Screw Over Rural America and the Working Class
VIP
Matt Vespa

The Question That Left Fauci Speechless for Once At Yesterday's Senate Hearing
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular