CNN

Media Acts Like President Joe Biden's Ice Cream Flavor Selection Is the Greatest Thing Ever

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 27, 2021 5:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Media Acts Like President Joe Biden's Ice Cream Flavor Selection Is the Greatest Thing Ever

Source: Screenshot of Rumble Video

Today President Joe Biden ordered himself a chocolate chocolate chip ice cream cone from the Honey Hut ice cream store in Cleveland, and the press absolutely lost their mind. You'd think the man had just announced he cured cancer. As the president announced his flavor, those in the adoring crowd literally "oohed" and "ahhed." 

A reporter then asked what Biden's message was to Republicans who would block the January 6 commission, to which the president once more brought up his ice cream, saying "eat some chocolate chocolate chip." The crowd cheered once more. 

The reporter followed up by asking if there could any compromise on that commission, leading the president to have another one of his moments where he faltered and then completely disregarded the question. "I can't imagine anyone voting against the establishment of a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol. But at any rate, I came for the ice cream." 

Biden's reference to the Civil War comes after he also made such a claim last month during his joint session before Congress that such an assault was "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

It's bad enough how much the press fawns over this administration, but in 2017 CNN flipped way out over how then President Donald Trump ordered two scoops of ice cream, leading Townhall at the time to ask "Is This The Dumbest CNN Headline Of All Time?

The headline in question read "Trump gets 2 scoops of ice cream, everyone else gets 1 – and other top lines from his Time interview." It also appeared as a chyron for CNN. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden to Conveniently Drop His Massive Budget Right Before the Holiday Weekend
Katie Pavlich
The One Tax That Will Certainly Screw Over Rural America and the Working Class
VIP
Matt Vespa

The Question That Left Fauci Speechless for Once At Yesterday's Senate Hearing
Matt Vespa
US to Reopen Consulate in Jerusalem, Reversing Trump Move
Rebecca Downs
It's Stunning Who Led the Charge to Screw Israel Out of an Aid Package
Matt Vespa
Border State Governor Calls Out 'AWOL' Biden Administration for Ignoring Crisis
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular