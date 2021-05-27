Today President Joe Biden ordered himself a chocolate chocolate chip ice cream cone from the Honey Hut ice cream store in Cleveland, and the press absolutely lost their mind. You'd think the man had just announced he cured cancer. As the president announced his flavor, those in the adoring crowd literally "oohed" and "ahhed."

These people have zero self respect. I'm almost embarrassed for them.https://t.co/wjiUbbw1kV — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) May 27, 2021

A reporter then asked what Biden's message was to Republicans who would block the January 6 commission, to which the president once more brought up his ice cream, saying "eat some chocolate chocolate chip." The crowd cheered once more.

President Biden is having a chocolate chip ice cream at Honey Hut Ice Cream in Cleveland and it’s possibly the most Biden thing ever — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) May 27, 2021

The reporter followed up by asking if there could any compromise on that commission, leading the president to have another one of his moments where he faltered and then completely disregarded the question. "I can't imagine anyone voting against the establishment of a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol. But at any rate, I came for the ice cream."

Biden's reference to the Civil War comes after he also made such a claim last month during his joint session before Congress that such an assault was "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War."

Q: What is your message to Republicans prepared to block the Jan. 6 commission.



Biden: "Eat some chocolate chocolate chip [ice cream]...



I can't imagine anyone voting against the establishment of a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol." pic.twitter.com/NUmdyI6e4w — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 27, 2021

It's bad enough how much the press fawns over this administration, but in 2017 CNN flipped way out over how then President Donald Trump ordered two scoops of ice cream, leading Townhall at the time to ask "Is This The Dumbest CNN Headline Of All Time?"

The headline in question read "Trump gets 2 scoops of ice cream, everyone else gets 1 – and other top lines from his Time interview." It also appeared as a chyron for CNN.