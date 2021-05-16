By Focusing on Real Issues, Rep. Dan Crenshaw Proves to Chuck Todd He Refuses to 'Take the Bait'

When it comes to sticking it to the mainstream media for their obsession with former President Trump, Rep. Dan Crenshaw's (R-TX) appearance on Sunday's "Meet the Press" may have been the best yet. The congressman put host Chuck Todd in his place by emphasizing "I’m not going to take the bait here. What is the outcome you’re looking for?" Todd had been incessantly bringing up the former president and did not seem willing to divert. The congressman instead steered the conversation to talking about real issues which affect Americans, specifically his constituents, the very people who elected him to do this job.

Americans couldn’t care less about BS infighting in DC while they face crisis after crisis - gas shortage, inflation, a hiring crisis, border crisis - courtesy of Joe Biden. But the left and the press want you distracted with drama that doesn’t affect you.



Don’t fall for it. pic.twitter.com/QCNEty0Qx6 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 16, 2021

The theme of the entire Sunday program seemed hellbent on relitigating the events of January 6, legal challenges to the 2020 election, and the recent ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who, until Wednesday, served as the House Republican Conference chair. Another guest on the program included Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who voted to impeach Trump and who has spoken out against the Republican Party under the former president.

By way of introduction, Todd mentioned that Crenshaw said "says he's neither a Trump loyalist or an anti-Trumper."

During the segment, Crenshaw himself made his views known on Trump and Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger:

Todd: And you believe he's a legitimate leader of the Republican Party? Crenshaw: Do I believe -- well, hold on. I believe that you're not going to excommunicate a former president, right? And I refuse to, I refuse to go into this sort of black-and-white thinking about, it's either totally one thing or totally the other. These are complex human relationships that involve millions of people. And I have always said, look, I do not think Trump is the devil, and I won't say that. I don't think he's Jesus either. You know, I'm a rational human being about this, okay? Todd: I get that. Crenshaw: And I'm going to agree where I agree, and I'm going to disagree where I disagree. And I refuse to allow this drama to engulf us. That's what Kevin McCarthy was saying. I fully agree with that. And there's no point in relitigating some of these things. Look, look, and I said this to Liz, and I said this to Adam: you're not going to get the colleagues who believe in that stuff to apologize to you -- Todd: Okay. Crenshaw: -- to agree with you. Look, I, I, I,I stand by everything I've ever said -- Todd: Okay. Crenshaw: -- and done, and that's kind of, that’s all I can speak for. And I speak for constituents who care about those issues -- Todd: All right. Crenshaw: -- that I've told you about. And I think those are the issues we should be debating on this program. Todd: Okay. Crenshaw: You've got a great show. You've got a lot of listeners. Let's debate environmental policy. Let's debate healthcare policy -- Todd: Okay, Congressman, I -- Crenshaw: -- border policy. I'll go toe to toe with you on all of those.

Such comments were the congressman's final pitch for wanting to discuss real issues before the segment ended.