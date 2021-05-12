House Republicans Remove Liz Cheney from Leadership Post

House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney was removed from her position in leadership on Wednesday by a voice vote.

In her final meeting as the number-three House Republican, Cheney warned against spreading "destructive lies," in reference to claims that the 2020 election was illegitimate. Once again, she made clear that she will not participate in elevating those claims.

"I have tremendous affection and admiration for many of you in this room. I know we all came to Washington to do important work for the nation," Cheney told members, per Axios. "We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy. Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country...If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy."

A replacement for Cheney has not been selected yet. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is the visible frontrunner for the position but has received pushback from conservative members of the caucus.