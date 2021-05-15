Does Biden Hate the Police? You Have to Wonder with His Updated Proclamation

Saturday concludes National Police Week of 2021. While Biden had initially planned to fly the flags at half-mast today--which should be expected of him--he quietly changed his mind in an update to the original proclamation. As Landon reported, this comes after the president had already canceled former President Donald Trump's plan for the "National Garden of American Heroes."
Earlier this week Joe Biden announced that flags would be flown at Half Staff tomorrow to honor the men & women in blue who died in the line of duty. Today he "Friday news dumped" that he'd changed his mind: in his opinion, they aren't worthy of lowering the flags. Unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/LJHPp4Wxa0— Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) May 15, 2021
Conservatives also used this week to call Democrats out for their defund the police mantra, as well as their hypocrisy for using police as private security, like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), as Spencer reported.
All this week we honor our great men and women in blue for National Police Week.— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 10, 2021
While the Left works hard to defund the police, Republicans will ALWAYS back the blue & honor their service!
This week is #NationalPoliceWeek.— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 10, 2021
Thank you to the police who quietly put their lives on the line every single day.
In NY, crime, violence, & looting skyrocketed last year. Yet Democrats want to defund the police.
I will always DEFEND the police and proudly #BackTheBlue ?? https://t.co/YgocVDzpXQ
Fund the police and the military.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 11, 2021
Defund the teachers' unions and Dr. Fauci.
Biden had a choice to make:— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 15, 2021
1) Stick with his original call for flags to fly at half staff to honor fallen police officers, or
2) Bend a knee to the Defund-the-Police crowd and back down.
Guess which one he chose. https://t.co/uBatjYbvaG
Record murder rates, an open border, rising inflation, trillions in excess spending, unemployment rising, Mideast tensions boiling over-— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 12, 2021
How long can the media cover up these crises for Biden?
Answer ??https://t.co/GHJcuxcuqN
While Democrats double down on their promises to defund the police, Republicans will always stand with the men and women in blue.— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) May 11, 2021
We are grateful for the law enforcement officers who are on frontlines every day keeping our families and communities safe. pic.twitter.com/VYGFFdeCB7
Democrats REFUSE to own up to their own push to defund the police, and Ted Cruz takes them to task.https://t.co/Y2zs8zJa9K— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 11, 2021
Rather than being honored for their sacrifice & service, our police are under attack like never before.— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 11, 2021
While Speaker Pelosi’s far-left Democrats openly call to “abolish police,” Republicans will always stand with our nation’s heroes. #BackTheBlue
https://t.co/0cDuIpOJ5M
Thankful for the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to defending the thin blue line that keeps us safe.— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 10, 2021
I am committed to ensuring our police are supported and NEVER defunded. #NationalPoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/SJZJmOBo1C
It's simple, folks.— Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) May 13, 2021
When Democrats defund the police, our communities are LESS safe.
I'm proud to #BackTheBlue. pic.twitter.com/UKpYhvhX9s
It's also Police Officer's Memorial Day, a sobering day considering how many police officers lost their lives last year.
Last year was one of the deadliest on record for law enforcement. 394 brave officers died in the line of duty. This #peaceofficersmemorialday, we honor them and their families for making the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/FwLTG63Hpc— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 15, 2021