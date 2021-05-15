Does Biden Hate the Police? You Have to Wonder with His Updated Proclamation

Saturday concludes National Police Week of 2021. While Biden had initially planned to fly the flags at half-mast today--which should be expected of him--he quietly changed his mind in an update to the original proclamation. As Landon reported, this comes after the president had already canceled former President Donald Trump's plan for the "National Garden of American Heroes."

Earlier this week Joe Biden announced that flags would be flown at Half Staff tomorrow to honor the men & women in blue who died in the line of duty. Today he "Friday news dumped" that he'd changed his mind: in his opinion, they aren't worthy of lowering the flags. Unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/LJHPp4Wxa0 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) May 15, 2021

Conservatives also used this week to call Democrats out for their defund the police mantra, as well as their hypocrisy for using police as private security, like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), as Spencer reported.

All this week we honor our great men and women in blue for National Police Week.



While the Left works hard to defund the police, Republicans will ALWAYS back the blue & honor their service! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 10, 2021

This week is #NationalPoliceWeek.



Thank you to the police who quietly put their lives on the line every single day.



In NY, crime, violence, & looting skyrocketed last year. Yet Democrats want to defund the police.



I will always DEFEND the police and proudly #BackTheBlue ?? https://t.co/YgocVDzpXQ — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 10, 2021

Fund the police and the military.



Defund the teachers' unions and Dr. Fauci. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 11, 2021

Biden had a choice to make:



1) Stick with his original call for flags to fly at half staff to honor fallen police officers, or



2) Bend a knee to the Defund-the-Police crowd and back down.



Guess which one he chose. https://t.co/uBatjYbvaG — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 15, 2021

Record murder rates, an open border, rising inflation, trillions in excess spending, unemployment rising, Mideast tensions boiling over-



How long can the media cover up these crises for Biden?

Answer ??https://t.co/GHJcuxcuqN — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 12, 2021

While Democrats double down on their promises to defund the police, Republicans will always stand with the men and women in blue.



We are grateful for the law enforcement officers who are on frontlines every day keeping our families and communities safe. pic.twitter.com/VYGFFdeCB7 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) May 11, 2021

Democrats REFUSE to own up to their own push to defund the police, and Ted Cruz takes them to task.https://t.co/Y2zs8zJa9K — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 11, 2021

Rather than being honored for their sacrifice & service, our police are under attack like never before.



While Speaker Pelosi’s far-left Democrats openly call to “abolish police,” Republicans will always stand with our nation’s heroes. #BackTheBlue

https://t.co/0cDuIpOJ5M — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 11, 2021

Thankful for the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to defending the thin blue line that keeps us safe.



I am committed to ensuring our police are supported and NEVER defunded. #NationalPoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/SJZJmOBo1C — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 10, 2021

It's simple, folks.



When Democrats defund the police, our communities are LESS safe.



I'm proud to #BackTheBlue. pic.twitter.com/UKpYhvhX9s — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) May 13, 2021

It's also Police Officer's Memorial Day, a sobering day considering how many police officers lost their lives last year.