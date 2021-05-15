Joe Biden

Does Biden Hate the Police? You Have to Wonder with His Updated Proclamation

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: May 15, 2021 5:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Saturday concludes National Police Week of 2021. While Biden had initially planned to fly the flags at half-mast today--which should be expected of him--he quietly changed his mind in an update to the original proclamation. As Landon reported, this comes after the president had already canceled former President Donald Trump's plan for the "National Garden of American Heroes."

Conservatives also used this week to call Democrats out for their defund the police mantra, as well as their hypocrisy for using police as private security, like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), as Spencer reported.

It's also Police Officer's Memorial Day, a sobering day considering how many police officers lost their lives last year.

