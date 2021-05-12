President Biden Is Rushing Parents into Getting Their Kids Vaccinated

On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for those 12-15 years old. It's an encouraging development since trials found the vaccines to be safe. Well, it's encouraging at least if you want your children to get the vaccine. President Joe Biden, who has been fully vaccinated, yet still wears masks indoors and outdoors and practices social distancing, didn't waste any time in encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

And when I say he was "encouraging parents," I mean practically browbeating, guilt-tripping, and spreading fear among them:

I encourage each of them and their parents to get their vaccination shots right away. And here’s why: We know that kids at this — at this age, 12 and above, are at risk from COVID-19. About 3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in kids under 17 years of age. And teenagers can spread it to their friends, to their siblings, to their parents, and to their grandparents. Now that vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and up, and I encourage their parents to make sure they get the shot.



As I promised last week, we’re ready. This new population is going to find the vaccine rollout fast and efficient. As of tomorrow, more than 15,000 pharmacies across this country will be ready to vaccinate this age group. Most of these pharmacies are close to a family — as their family home — as the kid’s school is to their family home.



We’re also going to be getting vaccines to pharm- — for — to pedia- — pediatricians and family doctors so parents and children can talk to their doctors who they trust about getting the vaccination. And they’ll be able to do it at that office.

What about parents who don't want their children to get vaccinated "right away"? I think we can cut them some slack if they want to wait a little while longer. Pfizer trials showed promise about a month and a half ago. President Biden mentioned this vaccine plan a week ago.

Biden further emphasized the need for teens to get vaccinated over Twitter.

This included tweeting about CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky also urging children to get vaccinated.

Here's what the American Academy of Pediatrics says about mortality rates in children, by the way:

A smaller subset of states reported on hospitalizations and mortality by age; the available data indicate that COVID-19-associated hospitalization and death is uncommon in children. ... Hospitalizations (24 states and NYC reported)* Children were 1.2%-3.1% of total reported hospitalizations, and between 0.1%-1.9% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization Mortality (43 states, NYC, PR and GU reported)* Children were 0.00%-0.21% of all COVID-19 deaths, and 9 states reported zero child deaths In states reporting, 0.00%-0.03% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death

Not only is one end of the range virtually zero, but it's possible that it's actually zero when it comes to children making up deaths from this virus.

So maybe the president can tone it down and give parents some time to make such an important decision. Besides, it's not like the White House or CDC have been that quick to impress upon people how quickly life will change and go back to normal once they're vaccinated.