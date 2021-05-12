Dem. Frontrunner Goes on Attack While Republican Ticket for Virginia Statewide Races Embrace Unity

As Reagan reported, former Carlyle executive, Glenn Youngkin became the Republican nominee to be the governor of Virginia on Monday night.

I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me. Virginians... Posted by Glenn Youngkin on Monday, May 10, 2021

Moments after, Democratic front-runner, Virginia's former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, went on the attack in a way that rubbed many the wrong way over Twitter.

@TerryMcAuliffe, interesting that you attack @GlennYoungkin seconds after his victory announcement. He and his family simply prayed for you and yours seconds after his victory announcement. pic.twitter.com/a95jXtVvV6 — Tim Parrish (@TimParrishVA) May 11, 2021

This messaging looks like it was originally written for an @AmandaChase victory.



The Terry Team wasn't even prepared for a @GlennYoungkin win. ???? Embarrassing! — Loudoun Victory (@LoudounVictory) May 11, 2021

Awfully aggressive right out the gate here. I suppose if I had almost lost to freakin Ken Cuccinelli I might not take anything for granted either — Tony (@realtonysm1th) May 11, 2021

Dude congratulate the guy on a win tonight, attack him tomorrow. Have some Grace. — Peter J Kratofilow (@PeterJKratofilo) May 11, 2021

He’s in your head, Terry! — The Bookie Monster (@dixonkuntz6969) May 11, 2021

You’re scared. — Ian Lovejoy (@IanTLovejoy) May 11, 2021

If you’re scared, say you’re scared. https://t.co/XxniddV4Bi — Delegate Todd Gilbert (@cToddGilbert) May 11, 2021

It is worth noting that while McAuliffe is very much favored to be the nominee, he must win the Democratic primary on June 8 in order to make it official. He served as governor from 2013-2017, but Virginia's constitution prevents governors from running for back-to-back terms.

Republican delegates chose their nominees through a convention on May 8, with drive-thru locations around the commonwealth. In addition to Youngkin, delegates chose Delegate Jason Miyares to be their nominee for Attorney General and former Delegate Winsome Sears for Lieutenant Governor. Sears is the first black woman nominated for statewide office in the commonwealth.

The general election will be held on November 2. Many observers consider the race to favor the Democrats, in part because Republicans have not been elected to statewide office since 2009, though a Democratic victory is not necessarily a foregone conclusion.

For now, all of our rankings for the statewide races in Virginia will stay the same: We have them all as Leans Democratic. None of the nominees picked by Republicans are bad enough to cause a move towards the Democrats. https://t.co/6iMHadeFgg — Elections Daily (@Elections_Daily) May 11, 2021

After three days of counting, Virginia Republicans have their ticket: Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares. @JosephSzymanski reviews all the surprises of the convention and previews what might be the best GOP slate in Virginia since 2009.https://t.co/lhDUPPxv5e — Elections Daily (@Elections_Daily) May 12, 2021

However, the Republican ticket may benefit from getting a head start, a unified show of support, as well as Youngkin's massive wealth and fundraising credentials.

Pete Snyder, an absolute class act as you knew he would be. VAGOP better because of him.

Go get em @GlennYoungkin! https://t.co/HGijzmb2rB — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) May 11, 202

Our party has nominated a good and honorable man in @GlennYoungkin. I know he wants exactly what we want: a safe and prosperous Commonwealth where people can raise their families. He has my full and unwavering support, I hope you will give him yours as well. — Kirk Cox (@kirkcoxforva) May 11, 2021

Obviously, things did not go the way we were hoping last night. First, I want to congratulate @JasonMiyaresVA on his victory last night. I look forward to November when he defeats whoever the Democrats put up against him. (1/2) — Leslie Haley (@LeslieHaleyVA) May 10, 2021

Chris Saxman, who has discussed the state of the race at various stages with Townhall before, directed us to commentary of his from earlier today, "Saxman: Glenn Youngkin’s Good Vibes." Towards his closing, his piece read that "Glenn Youngkin is quite possibly the best statewide candidate I have seen in my nearly thirty years of Virginia politics. It’s still very early in his political career as he’s only formally been in this race since the beginning of the year, but this guy has some real chops."

He has also expressed optimism about the race before, a short time before the nominees were chosen.

Youngkin held a victory rally Tuesday night in Richmond, where he personally thanked fellow Republican nominees for governor. Pete Snyder, Sergio de la Peña, and Kirk Cox were present. Amanda Chase was on a pre-planned vacation.

Join me in Richmond as we start a new chapter on our journey to victory in November.https://t.co/7gfYzc1HhF https://t.co/SZKZ1YzFgt — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 11, 2021

Time to beat the Democrat in November. The convention is now over. The dlP family joined @GlennYoungkin at his first campaign event in Richmond. pic.twitter.com/5rv0s9eLjm — Sergio de la Peña (@delapena4va) May 12, 2021

As the Republican Party of Virginia shared over Twitter, Gov. McAuliffe touted his credentials using a point of his from 2019, which was rated "false" by the non-partisan Politifact.

This tweet is ignorant and already proven false. https://t.co/tIZ8rcrgYX https://t.co/iURvtEEuzv — VA House GOP (@vahousegop) May 8, 2021

Though he stayed out of the race up until a nominee was declared, former President Donald Trump has endorsed Youngkin. Other federal officeholders have as well, including Republican Sens. Rand Paul (KY), Marco Rubio (FL), and Ted Cruz (TX), the latter who endorsed and campaigned alongside Youngkin in the final days leading up to the convention, have endorsed the ticket.

Excited to see my friend @jasonMiyaresVA earn the nomination in #Virginia.



He would be an excellent Attorney General!!! https://t.co/lPYCDXORj8 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 10, 2021

Congrats! @GlennYoungkin An impressive win. I’m proud to stand with you.



And now, onwards to victory in November, pulling the Commonwealth back from the madness currently consuming DC.



Virginians want jobs, safety, security, common-sense & to protect our constitutional rights. https://t.co/9aE3smqNRa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 11, 2021