Montana Becomes Latest State to Protect Young Women in Sports

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: May 09, 2021 9:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File

Montana recently joined a slew of states to protect young women's sports by banning biological boys from competing with them. Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, signed HB 112 on Friday, which will "Require interscholastic athletes to participate under sex assigned at birth."

The legislation received support from the typical players in this cause, including Kristen Waggoner of Alliance Defending Freedom. Waggoner has been instrumental in the fight to protect young women in sports, including in defending a similar Idaho law passed in March 2020, the first in the nation to pass, but which has since been tied up in litigation. She also actively lobbied Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) to sign such legislation in her state, which the governor ultimately vetoed

Meanwhile, the ACLU and Human Rights Campaign continue to vigorously speak out against such legislation, in Montana and elsewhere. 

As Iris Samuels with Fox 23 news reported last month, Gov. Gianforte had also signed legislation which requires a person to have gender reassignment surgery before he or she can change their sex on their birth certificate.

