Rep. Elise Stefanik's Comms. Director Latest to Be Suspended from Twitter in 'Error'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 06, 2021 5:45 PM
Source: Greg Nash/Pool via AP

On Thursday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced that her Communications Director, Karoline Leavitt, had been suspended from Twitter. The reason was unknown and there might not even be a reason. Leavitt is one of many conservatives who has been suspended in "error." The suspension may have been brief, but it's worrisome that it happened at all.

As Cristiano Lima for Politico reported:

A couple of hours later, a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that the “account was suspended in error.” It was not immediately clear how long the aide’s account had been suspended. 

“This has been reversed, and the account has been reinstated. The account's followers will take 24-48 hours to fully restore,” the spokesperson said. 

The company did not elaborate on what prompted the initial suspension and declined to comment on Stefanik’s remarks. After being reinstated, Leavitt called the brief suspension "another purge in their ongoing effort to silence conservatives voices!

Stefanik also rejected Twitter’s explanation for the suspension during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast later Thursday morning. “They said it was a mistake, but again, it only happens to conservatives,” she said. 

The action by Twitter, Stefanik added, “is a reason why we need to break up big tech” and repeal Section 230, the 1996 law which offers legal immunity to a wide range of online companies.

Other conservatives say they're having problems with their Twitter accounts as well, like Dana Loesch.

In January, former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) was banned from his Facebook page, also in "error."

The timing of the suspension could hardly be more coincidental, for multiple reasons. 

Rep. Stefanik has been in the news lately because she is the favorite to replace the embattled Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is predicted to be ousted as the chair of the House Republican Conference in an upcoming vote. Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who is the second-highest ranking Republican in the House has endorsed Stefanik for such a role, as has President Donald Trump.

Republicans have also been particularly vocal about the concerns with letting big tech getting too big, and the need to break up social media platforms, as well as get rid of Section 230 which shields tech firms from liability over third-party content on their platforms.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has also been vocal in raising concerns. His book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech" came out earlier this week.

If we are to give Twitter the benefit of the doubt and believe that the suspension did come in "error," a big if, but let's just say we do for the sake of arguing, they've very much hurt themselves and their image. For who can blame people for being so distrustful when conservatives like those above are a very small sample of those whose accounts have been affected.

