Attention Surrounding Mitt Romney Makes for a Rowdy Saturday at Utah GOP Convention

The Utah GOP convention was thrust into the spotlight on Saturday where Mitt Romney, now a sitting senator representing the state, took to the stage earlier today to make remarks. Boy was he met with boos, and heckling for it. A vote also later took place whether or not to censure Sen. Romney for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during both of his impeachment trials. While it failed, at least the boos during his speech were still fun to watch.

.@UTGOPChair just had to intervene and tell the crowd to show respect.



It has now turned to heckling as @SenatorRomney tries to continue with his speech. @fox13 #utpol #utgop — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) May 1, 2021

And here's a clip of Sen. Romney's speech, where the boos loudly continued. What did he expect though with such lines as "I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues." He also told them "You can boo all you like. I’ve been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012."

The man also actually engaged with hecklers, asking "aren't you embarrassed?" No, Sen. Romney, something tells me they are not "embarrassed."

If you’re having a rough day, here’s this video of Mitt Romney being boo’ed off the stage at Utah’s GOP convention to brighten it up



pic.twitter.com/I825OAZvHf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2021

Why was Mitt Romney saying "thank you, thank you"? He was getting his ass booed off. — Susan St. James (@SusanStJames3_) May 1, 2021

I went backstage to try to see if I could talk to @SenatorRomney and I was told he has already left the Maverik Center.



Back on stage, @DeidreHenderson giving a speech calling for unity and an end to divisiveness. She's getting a lot of applause. @fox13 #utpol #utgop — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) May 1, 2021

While Sen. Romney left immediately afterwards, his name would be a part of a major agenda item, whether to censure him. It failed 798-7911, which was noted to be close.

Don Guymon, who is sponsoring it, says some say it's divisive but he believes it's about "unity."



Some delegates start shouting him down.@UTGOPChair calls for order. @fox13 #utpol #utgop — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) May 1, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Resolution to censure @SenatorRomney for his votes to impeach President Trump has FAILED on 711-798 vote. @fox13 #utpol #utgop — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) May 1, 2021

Kudos to Ben Winslow of Fox 13 Salt Lake City, who live tweeted the entire thing and wrote a recap of what he said was a "WILD...convention." It certainly seems like it.

As for the "upset leadership election," Carson Jorgensen, a sheep rancher by profession, was elected as chairman. The Utah GOP spelled his name wrong, but congratulations to him all the same.

And that's Carson Jorgensen (the @UtahGOP's website misspelled the name of their own chair).



Everyone who won party leadership spots today was an upset. @fox13 #utpol #utgop — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) May 1, 2021

Carson Jorgenson is on stage and crying.



"I'd rather be out herding sheep today, I really would!" he says to laughter. "But that's not what we need right now. We are at a crossroads." @fox13 #utpol #utgop — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) May 1, 2021

It was much more hard-hitting than reporting from the Salt Lake Tribune. "Mitt Romney booed at raucous Utah GOP convention as speakers attack the Biden agenda," one headline actually read. Wait. Hold up. You're telling me that speakers at a GOP convention are going to "attack the Biden agenda?" That's some huge news indeed. I'll stick with Winslow, though, thank you very much.