Is This the GOP Ticket for 2024?

Former President Donald Trump has continued to tease the possibility he will run for president once more in 2024. During a Thursday interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo, Trump affirmed that he'd "certainly" consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to be his running mate.

When answering, Trump referred to the governor as "a great guy" and "a friend of mine." He pointed out that he endorsed DeSantis for governor, and, after doing so, "he took off like a rocket ship" and that "he's done a great job as governor." Trump offered that "a lot of people like that... they like that ticket."

Trump's endorsement of DeSantis during the Republican primary indeed helped, as he beat the competition, with the state's Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam being his toughest opponent, whom he trounced by 20 points. Gov. DeSantis won the 2018 gubernatorial election against Andrew Gillum.

The governor has yet to address the former president's comments.

While Gov. DeSantis is a known figure in the Republican Party who may have presidential aspirations himself, a DeSantis advisor told USA Today earlier this month he is focused on running for re-election as governor in 2022.

As governor of Florida, DeSantis has gained recent attention for his handling of COVID, particularly when it comes to opposing Dr. Anthony Fauci's fear mongering and vaccine passports as well as opening up schools, and all around driving leftists mad.