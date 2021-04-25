Andrew Cuomo

The Cover-Up Continues as Gov. Andrew Cuomo Refuses to Release COVID Nursing Home Death Numbers

The nursing home scandal Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is facing gets shadier and shadier. As Laura Ingle reported during Saturday's "Fox News Live," about this "exhaustive fight... which it looks like while go on a lot longer," the embattled governor has denied media outlets their FOIA requests to get a hold of nursing home death data. 

A statement from the governor's office explains it won't grant such requests for data it gave to the federal government because doing so "would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

Assemblyman Will Barclay, the Leader of the New York State Assembly Republican Conference, called out that nonsense for what it is.

"This has never been about protecting families," Barclay said. "If that was the case, he would have been releasing that information to the ones who lost loved ones in nursing homes a long time ago. This is all about protecting Andrew Cuomo and his political career."

Ingle mentions that the State Assembly Judiciary Committee is looking into if the Cuomo administration undercounted the numbers, which has been the suspicion for some time now. Gov. Cuomo claims the numbers have taken so long in the name of accuracy. Something tells us it's because he wants to know how long he can put this off for. 

The governor is currently under FBI investigation, which not even the New York Times have shielded him from, in addition to do with their reporting that Cuomo's aides admitted they underreported the number of deaths

Gov. Cuomo is also facing a scandal to do with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, all of which he denies. He and his supporters have emphasized waiting for results of an investigation to come out. There are also reports that he provided COVID tests behind the scenes to friends and family members at the beginning of the pandemic, when they were supposed to be for those with symptoms. 

