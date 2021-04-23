President Biden: Actually, We May Not Be Able to Keep Our 4th of July Plans After All

During his March 11 address—when President Joe Biden commemorated the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus being declared a pandemic—he did so by telling Americans they could celebrate the 4th of July as a sort of reward for getting vaccinated. Now, though, President Biden may be changing his tune, as evidenced in his closing remarks from Wednesday when discussing vaccines.

Here's what the president snuck in at the end:

But let me close with this: Back on March 11th, I outlined a vision of what America could look like by the Fourth of July — an America that was much closer to normal life that we left behind more than a year ago. We remain on track for that goal. In the week since then, more than 120 million shots have been given since I announced the July 4th proposal. More of our kids are back in school. And after a long and painful year, more grandparents are able to hug their grandkids again. It’s great progress. But if we let up now and stop being vigilant, this virus will erase the progress we’ve already achieved, the sacrifices we’ve made, the lives that been put on hold, the loved ones who’ve been taken from us, the time we’re never going to get back. To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June. We all need to mask up until the number of cases goes down, until everyone has a chance to get their shot. To Americans 16 years and older, it’s your turn now. Now. So go get your vaccine before the end of May. We can do this. And we’ll do this as long as we don’t let up. Thank you all very much. As I said a long time ago, we’re going to beat this as long as we do it together...

Well, Mr. President, July 4th will always be an occasion to "celebrate our independence..." Besides, people have already been going out "with family and friends in small groups."

Those remarks are similar to what he said on March 11, when President Biden communicated that "If we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th, there's a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard, or your neighborhood, and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. That doesn't mean large events, with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together." He did warn though that "we can't let our guard down" and threatened "if we don't stay vigilant and the conditions change and we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track."

President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci have both been fully vaccinated yet still wear two masks and insist on social distancing, engaging in "theater" as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) pointed out in a viral exchange during a senate hearing last month.

ICYMI today I questioned Dr. Fauci in the HELP hearing on covid.



"What proof is there that there are significant reinfections with hospitalizations and death from the variants?



None in our country. Zero...



You're making a policy based on conjecture!" pic.twitter.com/ouzgN7v2Ds — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 18, 2021

The senator made another fittingly witty remark earlier this week, when he told Martha McCallum on Fox News' "The Story" that "If you want more people to get vaccinated, Joe Biden should go on national TV, take his mask off, and burn it," he continued. "Light a torch to it and burn his mask and say, 'I’ve had the vaccine, I am now safe from this plague. If you'll get the vaccine, you can be safe too,'" Scott reported.

Sen. Rand Paul: "If Dr. Fauci can prove that people who are vaccinated are spreading the disease, I'll listen to him ... but there is no evidence of that. If you want more people to be vaccinated, Joe Biden should go on national TV, take his mask off, and burn it." pic.twitter.com/kpIRTaiSos — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 21, 2021

Sen. Paul also pointed out that "You might get run over by a car, you might get hit by a meteor," to illustrate risks. "The science is about proving that things are happening. If Dr. Fauci can prove that people who are vaccinated are spreading the disease, I will listen to him. If he can prove that people like me who have already had it are spreading the disease, I'll listen to him. But there is no evidence of that," he shared.

Dr. Fauci has repeatedly warned of vaccinated persons spreading the virus, while noting that "there's a small risk of that, but it's there." That "small risk" amounts to around 0.008 percent, if you look at the figures from last week of 5,800 have been infected after getting vaccinated, of 66 million who had been fully vaccinated, which Guy helpfully analyzed.

EARLIER: @chucktodd: "Why does a vaccinated person have to wear a mask?"



Dr. Fauci: "You dramatically diminish" possible Covid infection w/ a vaccine, but vaccinated people could still carry infection.



"If you don't have a mask, you might inadvertently infect" those around you. pic.twitter.com/AkC8e4OCbu — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 19, 2021

Small? Try nearly non-existent.