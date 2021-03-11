In First Major Speech, Biden Lectures Americans About What They "Can and Cannot Do"

Speaking to the nation in his first major address Thursday night, Joe Biden lectured Americans about what they will be "allowed to do" after they receive the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

"I need you to get vaccinated when it's your turn or when you can find an opportunity and to help your family, your neighbors to get vaccinated as well," Biden said. "If we do out part. If we do this together, by July the 4th, there's a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard, or your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. That doesn't mean large events, with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together."

"The more people are fully vaccinated, the CDC will continue to provide official guidance on what you can do in the work place, places of worship, with your friends, as well as travel," he continued, urging people to listen to Dr. Fauci. "In the coming weeks we will issue guidance on what you can and cannot do when fully vaccinated.”

Further, Biden took full credit for the vaccination of Americans, despite the vaccination program being developed under President Donald Trump through Operation Warp Speed. Biden claimed his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days was ambitious, but the Trump administration was on track for that number when he took office.

"The U.S. is close to administering Covid-19 vaccinations at a pace of a million doses a day, suggesting that the Biden administration’s 100-million-doses-in-100-days goal may be a modest aspiration," Bloomberg reported on January 22. "In the week Biden was sworn in as president, nearly 983,000 shots a day were administered on average over the seven days ending Friday, according to data from Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker. The most recent three days topped a million doses."

During his remarks, Biden claimed he wanted to reopen schools while failing to acknowledge his refusal to take on far left teachers unions keeping some schools closed.