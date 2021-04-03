Rep. Ilhan Omar Uses Good Friday Tragedy to Promote Gun Control

On Good Friday, the holiest day in the Christian calendar, a Capitol City police officer William "Billy" Evans was killed when a car rammed into a Capitol entrance and the occupant started wielding a knife once he got out. The suspect, Noah Green, was ultimately killed. Another officer has been injured. As Matt and Katie have covered, the mainstream media and verified blue check marks on Twitter still have not learned their lesson, and still rushed to claim that the suspect was white. Green was black, and a member of the Nation of Islam. He was a vocal supporter of its leader, the anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. Once this was established, squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) rushed to bring up guns and gun control.

Heartbroken to learn another CP was killed while protecting the Capitol. My thoughts and prayers go out to the officer’s family and the entire Capitol Police force. The death toll would have been worse if the assailant had an AR-15 instead of a knife. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 2, 2021

His name is William "Billy" Evans, Rep. Omar. Her tweet came less than two hours after Evans' death was announced. A man still died, which you say you're "heartbroken" about.

Lest you think that the squad member wasn't actually advocating for gun control, or wasn't doing so explicitly enough, she retweeted a twitter thread doubling down on blaming AR-15s, complete with #guncontrol.

They love to pretend, in the abstract, that weapon choice doesn't matter, but I doubt even these craven liars are willing to own up to their lie in any particular attack. https://t.co/nHWDFPyY9R — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) April 2, 2021

Perhaps the dumbest retweet though was a very poor attempt of a clap back against Rep. Lauren Boebert, from Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, who brags she's "the worst nightmare of the NRA" in her Twitter bio.

The fact that that guns are restricted both in DC and the Capitol may be why he only had a knife. You can’t actually be this obtuse? https://t.co/9YO8FFDXiz — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 3, 2021

Criminals don't follow gun control laws and gun control restrictions. Clearly she is "this obtuse." Apparently we still have to shout it louder for the people in the back, which sadly includes members of Congress.