Rep. Ilhan Omar Uses Good Friday Tragedy to Promote Gun Control

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Apr 03, 2021 1:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone

On Good Friday, the holiest day in the Christian calendar, a Capitol City police officer William "Billy" Evans was killed when a car rammed into a Capitol entrance and the occupant started wielding a knife once he got out. The suspect, Noah Green, was ultimately killed. Another officer has been injured. As Matt and Katie have covered, the mainstream media and verified blue check marks on Twitter still have not learned their lesson, and still rushed to claim that the suspect was white. Green was black, and a member of the Nation of Islam. He was a vocal supporter of its leader, the anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. Once this was established, squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) rushed to bring up guns and gun control.

His name is William "Billy" Evans, Rep. Omar. Her tweet came less than two hours after Evans' death was announced. A man still died, which you say you're "heartbroken" about. 

Lest you think that the squad member wasn't actually advocating for gun control, or wasn't doing so explicitly enough, she retweeted a twitter thread doubling down on blaming AR-15s, complete with #guncontrol.

Perhaps the dumbest retweet though was a very poor attempt of a clap back against Rep. Lauren Boebert, from Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, who brags she's "the worst nightmare of the NRA" in her Twitter bio.

Criminals don't follow gun control laws and gun control restrictions. Clearly she is "this obtuse." Apparently we still have to shout it louder for the people in the back, which sadly includes members of Congress. 

