Here's Pam Bondi's Stance on Illegal Immigration and Cartel Traffickers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 22, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Thursday night President-elect Donald Trump officially nominated former impeachment attorney and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to helm the Department of Justice. 

"I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States. Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families. Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!" Trump released in a statement. 

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!" Trump continued. 

During her time as the top law enforcement officer in the Sunshine State, Bondi showed no tolerance for criminal aliens -- making her a great fit for Trump's deportation and enforcement agenda. 

"

