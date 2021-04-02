Louis Farrakhan

Ted Cruz Has a Prediction About How Long the Media Will Cover the Latest Attack at the U.S. Capitol

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 02, 2021 6:50 PM
On Friday afternoon 25-year old Noah Green was identified as the suspect who rammed his car into the perimeter fencing at the U.S. Capitol and charged officers with a knife. Capitol Police Officer William Evans was killed. Green was also killed after being shot by police. 

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is predicting the story will quickly go away, given the suspect doesn't fit into the Left's narrative about white supremacy. 

Many Democrat lawmakers, including Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, have praised and embraced Farrakhan. 

