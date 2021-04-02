Ted Cruz Has a Prediction About How Long the Media Will Cover the Latest Attack at the U.S. Capitol

On Friday afternoon 25-year old Noah Green was identified as the suspect who rammed his car into the perimeter fencing at the U.S. Capitol and charged officers with a knife. Capitol Police Officer William Evans was killed. Green was also killed after being shot by police.

EXCLUSIVE: The man who rammed a car into Capitol Police, killing one, has been identified as Noah Green. Green was armed w/a large blade when he was shot dead. He identified as a follower of the black nationalist Nation of Islam movement.



U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is predicting the story will quickly go away, given the suspect doesn't fit into the Left's narrative about white supremacy.

Many Democrat lawmakers, including Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, have praised and embraced Farrakhan.