One US Capitol Police Officer Has Died, Another Injured, After Vehicle Attack

NBC's Pete Williams reports on @MSNBC: The suspect in Capitol Police incident is a 25 year old Indiana man named Noah Green. May have lived in Virginia. On his Facebook page, he notes that he is a follower of the Nation of Islam. Suspect is now dead. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) April 2, 2021

Update: The suspect and one officer have reportedly died, Capitol Police announced in a press briefing.

NEW: “It is with a very very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries.”



Acting chief of the United States Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman, said at a press briefing pic.twitter.com/CasFityZMp — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) April 2, 2021

Update: The suspect reportedly exited the car armed with a knife and "ran aggressively" toward officers when police fired shots.

At the Capitol, Fox is told suspect got out of car with knife and was shot by USCP. Was shot after hitting officers with car. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 2, 2021

Original Story: Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were injured Friday in a vehicle attack. The officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital.

Correction: Constitution Avenue — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

BREAKING: Sources tell The Post that officers were just rammed into a barricade outside the Capitol. Suspect has been shot. Two officers appear in critical condition. — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) April 2, 2021

.@CNN shot shows what appears to be a blue car that crashed into the barrier on the Senate side street entrance into the Capitol complex pic.twitter.com/pzO9GKRPdd — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) April 2, 2021

BREAKING : Car smashes into one of US #Capitol entrances, ambulance on site, 2 people carried on stretcher and chopper came in and left.



Developing... video shows car: pic.twitter.com/R8PVeAYGDA — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 2, 2021

????A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

“The external security threat located at all of the US Capitol Campus Buildings continues, and there is still no entry or exit permitted at this time," read an alert to all staff members on the Hill. "You may move about within the buildings and underground between buildings. If you are outside, seek cover.”

ALERT at US Capitol: “The external security threat located at all of the US Capitol Campus Buildings continues, and there is still no entry or exit permitted at this time. You may move about within the buildings and underground between buildings.

If you are outside, seek cover.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 2, 2021





