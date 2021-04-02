Capitol police

One US Capitol Police Officer Has Died, Another Injured, After Vehicle Attack

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Apr 02, 2021 1:29 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Update:

Update: The suspect and one officer have reportedly died, Capitol Police announced in a press briefing. 

Update: The suspect reportedly exited the car armed with a knife and "ran aggressively" toward officers when police fired shots.  

Original Story: Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were injured Friday in a vehicle attack. The officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital.

“The external security threat located at all of the US Capitol Campus Buildings continues, and there is still no entry or exit permitted at this time," read an alert to all staff members on the Hill. "You may move about within the buildings and underground between buildings. If you are outside, seek cover.”


This is a breaking news post and will be updated with additional information. 

