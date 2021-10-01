ICYMI: Senate Confirms Eco-Terrorist to Top Environmental Post

The Senate confirmed another one of President Joe Biden’s nominees on Thursday night, after a controversial confirmation process with bipartisan hesitation. Despite being credibly accused of eco-terrorism and lying to the Senate, Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Confirmed, 50-45: Executive Calendar #293 Tracy Stone-Manning to be Director of the Bureau of Land Management. — Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) October 1, 2021

50-45: Senate confirms Tracy Stone-Manning as Bureau of Land Management (BLM) director on party line vote. pic.twitter.com/RNdH8mmf74 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 1, 2021

Senate Republicans urged Democrats to oppose Stone-Manning's confirmation, on account of her troubling history and lies to the Senate, unsuccessfully.

.@SenJohnBarrasso on Biden's Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning: "She lied to our committee and she lied to this institution. It is clear to me that her radical views have not changed." pic.twitter.com/ggG9dyPqwB — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2021

With mounting Democrat-caused crises in our country, Senate Democrats’ top priority is to confirm an eco-terrorist collaborator who lied to the Senate. Tracy Stone-Manning should never be the director of @BLMNational. Senate Republicans are united against this dangerous nominee. — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) September 29, 2021