ICYMI: Senate Confirms Eco-Terrorist to Top Environmental Post

Oct 01, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Senate confirmed another one of President Joe Biden’s nominees on Thursday night, after a controversial confirmation process with bipartisan hesitation. Despite being credibly accused of eco-terrorism and lying to the Senate, Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). 

Senate Republicans urged Democrats to oppose Stone-Manning's confirmation, on account of her troubling history and lies to the Senate, unsuccessfully.

