Tipsheet

GOP Senator Blocks 'Desperate Attempt' by Dems to 'Trump-Proof' Washington

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 18, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said he was "proud" to block a proposal from Democrats to protect federal workers from potentially getting reclassified as political appointees under the incoming administration.

The measure was introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) as a way to prevent such reclassification without congressional approval. He asked for unanimous consent to pass the Saving the Civil Service Act, warning about “attempts in recent years to erode the independence of the federal civil service,” a reference to efforts President-elect Trump made in his first term. 

Kaine and other Democrats fear that Trump, now reelected, may attempt to reclassify tens of thousands of federal workers as political appointees who could be hired and fired at will. 

Kaine argued that federal workers need to keep their civil service protections to insulate them from political retaliation. He argued that such protections would better equip them to implement federal laws and policies dispassionately.
  
His bill would prohibit any position in the federal civil service from being reclassified as a job outside of the merit-based system without the consent of Congress. (The Hill)

Schmitt blocked the request, however. 

“What we’ve seen in the last 100 years is the growth of an administrative state that isn’t accountable to anybody,” he said.
 
“There is no secret that President Trump ran on greater government efficiency and reducing the size of government. This is another effort to Trump-proof before Jan. 20,” the Republican argued. 

In a video posted on X, Schmitt said there are two ways Democrats have been trying to “Trump-proof” government. First, through the auctioning off of border wall material at a fraction of its value. And secondly, he pointed to this proposal to safeguard federal workers from potential reclassification.

“And I’m just leaving the Capitol, objecting to and blocking an initiative that they put forth to pass another law that would prevent President Trump from shaping the executive branch how he wants to, possibly firing federal workers who don’t show up to work,” he said. “Only about 16 percent of federal workers are in any one of these buildings in Washington on any given day. So, reform is coming, January 20215.”

