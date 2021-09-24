Mitch McConnell

McConnell Praises Grassley's 'Inspired Service' After Reelection Announcement

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) formally announced on Friday that he will seek reelection in 2022 for his eighth consecutive term in office. His announcement brought much praise from Republican lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who lauded his colleague’s “inspired service.”

"Senator Grassley's decision to continue his inspired service for the people of Iowa in the United States Senate is fantastic news for our country. Senator Grassley's trademark sense of tenacity has long been on display, from his renowned 99 county tour to the nearly 9,000 consecutive votes he cast in the Capitol – by far the longest such streak in Senate history,” McConnell said in a statement from his campaign. “A work ethic that would be remarkable for most is merely routine for my good friend. And so, along with Iowans in every corner of the state, I am delighted that my distinguished colleague will seek another term – and grateful we'll continue to benefit from his tireless leadership."

Other GOP Senators also showed support for Grassley’s decision.

Grassley's Democratic challenger, Abby Finkenauer, was defeated by Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) in 2020 for the state's first congressional district. While mounting a long-shot challenge against Grassley, she likened the incumbent to the "DC elite."

Meanwhile, Grassley has the challenger beat by 18 points according to a recent Des Moines Register poll. 

