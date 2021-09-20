Abortion

Supreme Court to Hear Major Abortion Challenge in December

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Supreme Court released its December schedule on Monday, which includes hearing a major abortion case out of Mississippi that could threaten Roe v. Wade. The oral argument for Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is scheduled for December 1 of this year. 

The law in question bans abortions after 15 weeks except in cases of “medical emergencies” or “fetal abnormalities,” and does not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Doctors who perform abortions after 15 weeks are also subject to fines and penalties. The law has been blocked by multiple federal courts since its implementation in 2018. 

While Roe v. Wade has potential to be overturned by the high court, the Biden administration is working overtime to defend the statute. President Biden supports codifying Roe v. Wade after Texas also passed a restrictive law that bans abortions after 6 weeks.

Most Popular