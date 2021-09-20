GOP Governors Demand President Biden Acknowledge Border Crisis

Republican governors are once again requesting that the Biden administration acknowledge the national security and humanitarian crises at the southern border after months of negligence.

Led by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ), 26 GOP governors are asking President Joe Biden to discuss the border crisis with them.

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders. The months-long surge in illegal crossings has instigated an international humanitarian crisis, spurred a spike in international criminal activity, and opened the floodgates to human traffickers and drug smugglers endangering public health and safety in our states. A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens,” the governors wrote to Biden. “While governors are doing what we can, our Constitution requires that the President must faithfully execute the immigration laws passed by Congress. Not only has the federal government created a crisis, it has left our states to deal with challenges that only the federal government has a duty to solve. Our immigration system may be complicated and complex, but the solution to ending the border crisis is simple and straightforward. As President, you have the ability to take action to protect America, restore security, and end the crisis now.”

NEW ?? 26 GOP Governors Demand Biden End The Border Crisis



GOP Govs led by @dougducey and @GregAbbott_TX issued a joint letter to Joe Biden requesting a meeting within 15 days to discuss the crisis at the southern border. pic.twitter.com/tVnvw5q5lw — The RGA (@The_RGA) September 20, 2021

The president has done little thus far to acknowledge, or combat, the growing crisis at the border that is a direct result of the administration's immigration policies.