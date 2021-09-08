Poll Shows McAuliffe in Trouble in Virginia Governor Race

Virginia’s gubernatorial race in November is the first major electoral test for the Biden administration as President Joe Biden’s favorability and approval numbers continue to decline. Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) is vying for his old job back and Republican political outsider Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) hopes to flip the governor’s mansion to GOP control. While McAuliffe is viewed as the favorite, a new poll shows Youngkin surging.

Conducted by WPA Intelligence for Youngkin’s campaign, the survey found the GOP nominee leading by 2 percentage points.

First in @njhotline: A WPA Intelligence poll conducted on behalf of Glenn Youngkin’s (R) campaign found Youngkin leading former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) 48%-46%, with activist Princess Blanding (I) receiving 3%.



(Aug. 30-Sept. 2; 734 LVs; +/- 3.6%) — Mary Frances McGowan (@maryfrancesmcg) September 8, 2021

Same pollster found Biden up 7 in early-August.



Take any internal poll with the necessary context, but numbers consistent with Dem slippage since Biden’s political tumble over the last month. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) September 8, 2021

McAuliffe's latest attack on Youngkin is related to the controversial abortion law that recently went into effect in Texas. McAuliffe would not detail any restrictions that he would support, which Youngkin says is too extreme.

We can’t let Virginia become Texas. We've got to win this November. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) September 2, 2021

Another poll recently conducted by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University shows McAuliffe with a healthy lead over Youngkin. Early voting in Virginia begins at the end of September.