Poll Shows McAuliffe in Trouble in Virginia Governor Race

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 08, 2021 11:20 AM
Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Virginia’s gubernatorial race in November is the first major electoral test for the Biden administration as President Joe Biden’s favorability and approval numbers continue to decline. Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) is vying for his old job back and Republican political outsider Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) hopes to flip the governor’s mansion to GOP control. While McAuliffe is viewed as the favorite, a new poll shows Youngkin surging.

Conducted by WPA Intelligence for Youngkin’s campaign, the survey found the GOP nominee leading by 2 percentage points.

McAuliffe's latest attack on Youngkin is related to the controversial abortion law that recently went into effect in Texas. McAuliffe would not detail any restrictions that he would support, which Youngkin says is too extreme.

Another poll recently conducted by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University shows McAuliffe with a healthy lead over Youngkin. Early voting in Virginia begins at the end of September.

Most Popular