House Dems Block GOP Bill to Demand Transparency From Biden on Afghanistan Withdrawal

House Democrats blocked a bill aimed at accountability and transparency for the Biden administration’s recklessly botched Afghanistan withdrawal. The legislation introduced by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) would compel the president to release a report to Congress containing the following information:

The report required by this subsection shall include, as of the date on which the report is submitted, each of the following: (A) The total number of citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States who remain in Afghanistan. (B) The total number of immediate family members of citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States who remain in Afghanistan. (C) The total number, for each category, of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and Afghan nationals designated as Priority 1 (P1) and Priority 2 (P2) for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program who remain in Afghanistan. (D) The total number of citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States, as well as their immediate family members, who have requested but not received evacuation from Afghanistan, including a description of the location of such individuals to the extent practicable and consistent with the safety of such individuals. (E) The total number of citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States, as well as their immediate family members, who have been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 13, 2021. (F) The total number of citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States, as well as their immediate family members, in Afghanistan who have been unable to evacuate, including an explanation of (i) conditions that prohibited such evacuation; and (ii) any efforts being made to overcome such conditions. (G) The total number of citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States, as well as their immediate family members, who have been detained by the Taliban and a description of the efforts being made to secure the release of such individuals. (H) The total number of citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States, as well as their immediate family members, who have been injured or killed in Afghanistan since August 13, 2021. (I) The total number of Department of Defense and Civil Reserve Air Fleet aircraft used to evacuate citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States from Afghanistan since August 13, 2021. (J) The total number of nationals of Afghanistan who have been evacuated from Afghanistan on Department of Defense aircraft since August 13, 2021, and a description of the final destinations of such individuals and the number of such individuals evacuated to each such final destination. (K) The total number of citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States, as well as their immediate family members, and nationals of Afghanistan who have been evacuated from Afghanistan on chartered and other civilian aircraft since August 13, 2021. (L) The total number of nationals of Afghanistan eligible for evacuation from Afghanistan on Department of Defense aircraft.

Following Democrats' move to block the bill, Gallagher said the situation at hand was "a matter of life & death" and emphasized that the administration is leaving Americans behind.

Marine veteran @RepGallagher: “This is a matter of life & death, we don’t leave our people behind” pic.twitter.com/BNZLaIvoi4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2021

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is also demanding that Speaker Pelosi call the House back as the Afghanistan crisis worsens.

President Biden botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan, putting American lives in harm's way and leaving many Americans stranded in a hostile nation.



Congress has the responsibility of oversight over the Executive Branch—Speaker Pelosi must bring us back so we can do our job. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 31, 2021

President Biden is set to address the nation on Tuesday afternoon.