Another Poll Shows Record Low Approvals for Biden

President Joe Biden's presidency was stained by his administration's reckless withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in the past couple of weeks. While Americans are left behind in the hands of the Taliban, the White House is touting a "historic" end to a 20-year war. As Americans lose confidence in Biden's ability to lead, another poll shows his approval rating on the decline.

A fresh Morning Consult poll shows a record low of just 48 percent of voters approve of Biden's job performance, while 49 disapprove. The president's approval among voters in his own party also fell 7 points, per the poll. Among Independents, just 41 percent of respondents indicated approval of the president's job performance. Disapproval among Republicans is also at a record high, with 76 percent indicating dissatisfaction with the president. Via Morning Consult:

Since the Aug. 12-14 surveys, the share of Democrats who “strongly” approve of his job performance fell from 53 percent to 47 percent – the lowest number of his presidency so far. The recent weeks have also brought an intensifying negative sentiment among Republican voters, who have demonstrated growing opposition to the withdrawal they once largely supported. Just over 3 in 4 Republicans (76 percent) “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s job performance – higher than at any other point since he took office on Jan. 20...According to the latest surveys, 41 percent of independents approve of Biden’s job performance and 52 percent disapprove – a 6-point decline in his net approval rating since Aug. 14 that only exacerbates the burgeoning challenge he’s already facing with unaffiliated voters. (Morning Consult)

The share of Democrats who “strongly” approve of Biden fell 7 points after the Taliban took control of Kabul earlier this month, to 47% – the lowest of his presidency. https://t.co/E3k4lLqqjj pic.twitter.com/Ld19aOn5nR — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) August 30, 2021

Biden is set to address the nation later on Tuesday.