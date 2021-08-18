Afghanistan

U.S. Govt Now Says They 'Cannot Ensure Safe Passage' for Americans to Airport in Afghanistan

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 3:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

As the crisis and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan worsens, the Biden administration still cannot protect Americans or Afghan allies. A new guidance memo issued by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul warns that the federal government cannot guarantee safe passage to the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Yesterday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the Biden administration is "taking it up" with the Taliban to halt efforts to prevent civilians from reaching the airport.

Likewise, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the military is not "equipped and able" to rescue Americans from their homes in Kabul.

Most Popular