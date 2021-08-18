U.S. Govt Now Says They 'Cannot Ensure Safe Passage' for Americans to Airport in Afghanistan

As the crisis and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan worsens, the Biden administration still cannot protect Americans or Afghan allies. A new guidance memo issued by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul warns that the federal government cannot guarantee safe passage to the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

"THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT ENSURE SAFE PASSAGE TO THE HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT,” the US Embassy in Kabul told American citizens in a security alert today, per @kylieatwood, adding space on evac flights will now be available on “first come, first serve basis.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 18, 2021

New warning from U.S. Embassy Kabul: The United States government "cannot ensure safe passage" to the airport in Kabul for evacuation. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 18, 2021

Yesterday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the Biden administration is "taking it up" with the Taliban to halt efforts to prevent civilians from reaching the airport.

Jake Sullivan says that the US is "taking it up in a channel with the Taliban" in an effort to stop people from being beaten in the street by the Taliban on the way to the Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/Jlcpr4J1PU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 17, 2021

Likewise, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the military is not "equipped and able" to rescue Americans from their homes in Kabul.