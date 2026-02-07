Just Days After Mass Layoffs, WaPo Returns to Lying About the Trump Admin

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are underway, and it seems that the stiffest competition is for who can attack Vice President JD Vance the hardest. The Washington Post entered the fight for gold when they accused the Vice President’s motorcade of causing a delay for Team USA athletes.

Advertisement

American star Alysa Liu overcame a delay en route to the Milano Skating Arena caused by Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade and finished second in the women’s short program at the Olympics team event.



“We almost didn’t make it,” her coach said. https://t.co/rhB9lXqXIL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 7, 2026

“American star Alysa Liu overcame a delay en route to the Milano Skating Arena caused by Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade and finished second in the women’s short program at the Olympics team event,” the Post claimed on social media. “‘We almost didn’t make it,’ her coach said.”

The headline was even worse: “Nothing could stop the U.S. figure skating team. Not even JD Vance’s motorcade.”

Unfortunately for the Post, who just laid off one-third of their staff as their radically leftist outlet continues to tank, they contradicted themselves in their own article.

The Washington Post is claiming that JD Vance’s motorcade caused a U.S. athlete to nearly miss her event.



But if you look past the headline, the article clearly states she was “running late because she hadn’t gathered her gear on time.” https://t.co/M47TXaJNwq pic.twitter.com/Atj9QDF8wH — Media Lies (@MediasLies) February 7, 2026

The Post admitted that the athlete was delayed by her failure to “gather all of her gear in time” because she lives “in a perpetual state of controlled chaos.”

The Post hasn’t been the only group to try to “own” Vance on this trip so far. Some activist athletes and the media have jumped on the opportunity to take on the Vice President and the Trump administration while using the American flag as their bully pulpit at the Games.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.