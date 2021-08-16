Poll: Americans Blame Biden for Afghanistan Failure

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan marks yet another failure for the Biden administration. While the fallout of President Joe Biden's reckless abandonment of Afghanistan plays out, the commander-in-chief is also nowhere to be found. After a weekend of silence, he is set to address the nation on Monday afternoon, but a new poll found that Americans blame Biden for the situation in Afghanistan.

A Trafalgar Group poll of likely voters shows that 69 percent of Americans do not approve of Biden's handling of Afghanistan, with 59 percent strongly disapproving. Just 12 percent of respondents indicated that they approve of the president's strategy. Likewise, only 38 percent of Democrats surveyed approved of Biden's approach, while 48 percent disapproved. Eighty percent of Republicans disapproved of the administration's handling, and 66 percent of those not affiliated with a major party disapproved. The survey was made up of 39 percent Democrat, 35 percent Republican, and 25 percent non-affiliated respondents.

Just weeks ago, Biden vowed that a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan would not happen.