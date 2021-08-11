Schumer Touts Passage of 'Transformative' $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) touted the passage of Democrats $3.5 trillion budget resolution on Wednesday, calling the bill that passed on party lines "transformative." The Democrat leader took a victory lap after passing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill along with the budget resolution.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "The Democratic budget resolution is transformational." pic.twitter.com/RV1cFDuyk9 — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2021

Schumer says committees will be meeting weekly to write reconciliation bill over the August recess. He's given then until mid-September to write a bill, but the infra bill took more than a month to write and it's much smaller and less complex — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) August 11, 2021

Schumer : "I am very pleased to report the two track strategy is right on track...Every Democrat voted for both the bipartisan bill and the budget resolution " — Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) August 11, 2021

The Democratic budget will:



—Lower costs for everyone

—Cut taxes for American families

—Create millions of jobs while tackling the climate crisis

—And it’s paid for by the wealthy & corporations paying their fair share



We promised bold action and we’re on track to get it done. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 11, 2021

In the early hours on Wednesday morning, Schumer also attempted to revive S1, a federal takeover of elections. The "For the People Act" was defeated by Republicans earlier this year despite being a top priority for President Joe Biden. Schumer accused Republicans of obstructing "voting rights."

"Republicans once again obstructed even debating voting rights legislation in the Senate. Let me be clear republicans refusing to support anything on voting rights is not an excuse for Democrats to do nothing," Schumer said on Wednesday.

On the final reconciliation bill, Schumer said that he hopes to have language ironed out by mid-September.