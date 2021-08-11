Government Spending

Schumer Touts Passage of 'Transformative' $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution

Aug 11, 2021
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) touted the passage of Democrats $3.5 trillion budget resolution on Wednesday, calling the bill that passed on party lines "transformative." The Democrat leader took a victory lap after passing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill along with the budget resolution.

In the early hours on Wednesday morning, Schumer also attempted to revive S1, a federal takeover of elections. The "For the People Act" was defeated by Republicans earlier this year despite being a top priority for President Joe Biden. Schumer accused Republicans of obstructing "voting rights."

"Republicans once again obstructed even debating voting rights legislation in the Senate. Let me be clear republicans refusing to support anything on voting rights is not an excuse for Democrats to do nothing," Schumer said on Wednesday.

On the final reconciliation bill, Schumer said that he hopes to have language ironed out by mid-September.

