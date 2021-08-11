Budget Deal

Senate Dems Pass Framework for $3.5 Trillion Budget With No Republican Support

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 9:30 AM
Senate Dems Pass Framework for $3.5 Trillion Budget With No Republican Support

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Senate Democrats passed their $3.5 trillion budget resolution with no GOP support. The passage sets the stage for a massive spending bill to be brought up in the Fall.

With the steep cost to taxpayers, Republicans renamed the resolution the "reckless tax-and-spending spree." Democrats voted down a host of "common sense" amendments to the resolution offered by Republicans, as Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), noted.

"The Democrats plan to do untold harm to our nation’s economy, security, and values with an unnecessarily reckless tax-and-spending bill.  They chose to vote against a number of commonsense Republican amendments that would help protect our economy, secure our border and communities, support our children’s education, promote American energy independence, and uphold the sanctity of life," Scott said in a release following the passage of the budget framework. "There is simply no excuse for Senate Democrats’ obstruction to these amendments and that is why they are rapidly losing the trust of the American people.  These votes will be on the ballot in 2022 and Democrats are on the wrong side of all of them.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also attempted to bring back the "For the People Act," which Republicans call the "Corrupt Politicians Act," just after 4:00 on Wednesday morning. The legislation, which would implement a federal takeover of election, was defeated by Republicans earlier this year.

While Democrats shot down most of the GOP amendments, the Hyde Amendment was kept in the budget thanks to the support of Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Manchin also casted doubt on his future support for a final reconciliation bill with a $3.5 trillion price tag. Democrats would need the entire caucus behind the bill come the Fall. Manchin said that he supported the resolution because he believes discussion is "important," but that he has "very serious concerns" about the $3.5 trillion price tag.

The bill heads to the House of Representatives next.

