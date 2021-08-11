Senate Dems Pass Framework for $3.5 Trillion Budget With No Republican Support

In the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Senate Democrats passed their $3.5 trillion budget resolution with no GOP support. The passage sets the stage for a massive spending bill to be brought up in the Fall.

From earlier (3:57am ET): U.S. Senate APPROVES Budget Resolution, 50-49. pic.twitter.com/CvwK3twC1c — CSPAN (@cspan) August 11, 2021

After more than 14 hours of voting and 47 amendments, the Senate adopted $3.5T budget resolution along straight party lines, 50-49. The House plans to take it up the week of Aug 23. It needs to be approved by the chamber before Dems can advance the reconciliation bill in the fall — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 11, 2021

With the steep cost to taxpayers, Republicans renamed the resolution the "reckless tax-and-spending spree." Democrats voted down a host of "common sense" amendments to the resolution offered by Republicans, as Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), noted.

"The Democrats plan to do untold harm to our nation’s economy, security, and values with an unnecessarily reckless tax-and-spending bill. They chose to vote against a number of commonsense Republican amendments that would help protect our economy, secure our border and communities, support our children’s education, promote American energy independence, and uphold the sanctity of life," Scott said in a release following the passage of the budget framework. "There is simply no excuse for Senate Democrats’ obstruction to these amendments and that is why they are rapidly losing the trust of the American people. These votes will be on the ballot in 2022 and Democrats are on the wrong side of all of them.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also attempted to bring back the "For the People Act," which Republicans call the "Corrupt Politicians Act," just after 4:00 on Wednesday morning. The legislation, which would implement a federal takeover of election, was defeated by Republicans earlier this year.

After the budget vote, Schumer tried to bring up the For the People Act for a vote. Cruz objected. Schumer filed cloture on the bill, setting up procedural vote for when they return (which will fail.) Senators left for recess, with no votes til Sept. 13 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 11, 2021

While Democrats shot down most of the GOP amendments, the Hyde Amendment was kept in the budget thanks to the support of Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Lankford amendment aimed at preserving the Hyde amendment is adopted, 50-49.



MANCHIN joins Republicans on this one.



Illustrates the current impossibility of removing Hyde from annual spending bills in the Senate. — Caitlin Emma (@caitlinzemma) August 11, 2021

Manchin also casted doubt on his future support for a final reconciliation bill with a $3.5 trillion price tag. Democrats would need the entire caucus behind the bill come the Fall. Manchin said that he supported the resolution because he believes discussion is "important," but that he has "very serious concerns" about the $3.5 trillion price tag.

NEWS: MANCHIN sounds like he is VERY skeptical about supporting a reconciliation bill at $3.5T



Budget sets up the reconciliation bill for later this fall pic.twitter.com/0u52Igmnmq — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 11, 2021

The bill heads to the House of Representatives next.