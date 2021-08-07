Cuomo Lawyer Says Embattled Governor Was Not Given Time to 'Respond' to Damning Report

Disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) team is attacking New York Attorney General Letitia James’ recently released report that details damning details of Cuomo’s sexual harassment of a host of women.

Paul Fishman, an attorney for Cuomo’s office, argued that Team Cuomo did not have ample time to respond to the allegations before the results of the independent investigation were released.

Cuomo attorney complains that the report didn't give the governor and his aides time to respond to the allegations leveled against them, saying it was "problematic" and blamed the news media's 24/7 cycle for getting in the way of transparency pic.twitter.com/M8wAv3Z4b9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Cuomo’s resignation is being sought by both Republicans and Democrats on the local, state, and federal levels. Multiple new polls show that New York voters agree that Cuomo should step aside, or else be impeached. Via Quinnipiac:

Just days after the New York Attorney General released a report detailing allegations of sexual harassment from 11 women against Governor Cuomo, voters in New York think 70 - 25 percent that Andrew Cuomo should resign as governor, according to a Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters in New York State released today. The poll was conducted on August 4th and 5th. Democrats say 57 - 36 percent, Republicans say 88 - 11 percent, and independents say 76 - 19 percent that Cuomo should resign. In a survey on March 18th, 49 percent of registered voters said Andrew Cuomo should not resign, while 43 percent said he should resign. On the question of impeachment, voters say 63 - 29 percent that Governor Cuomo should be impeached and removed from office. In the wake of the New York Attorney General's report and Governor Cuomo's denials about the allegations made against him, nearly two-thirds of registered voters (65 - 17 percent) think that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, while 18 percent did not offer an opinion.

NEW YORK



The way Andrew Cuomo is handling his job as governor:

Approve 28%

Disapprove 63%

.

Do you think Andrew Cuomo should resign as Governor of New York?

Yes 70%

No 25%



.@QuinnipiacPoll, 615 RV, 8/4-5https://t.co/pOrvkuLjc0 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 6, 2021

Cuomo vowed that he will not resign. State lawmakers are currently considering impeachment in light of his refusal to resign.