Cuomo Denies Results from Bombshell Sexual Harassment Report

Posted: Aug 03, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) responded to the conclusion of the independent investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations made against him. The report concluded that Cuomo violated state and federal law with sexual harassment in the workplace, and created a toxic environment for employees. 

Cuomo doubled down on his denial of the allegations from 11 different women, in addition to the report's findings, saying that "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed."

Cuomo maintained that he will not resign, but more and more Democratic and Republican lawmakers are calling for the disgraced governor to step aside.

With potential for impeachment, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) is reviewing the results of the investigation.

