Cuomo Denies Results from Bombshell Sexual Harassment Report

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) responded to the conclusion of the independent investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations made against him. The report concluded that Cuomo violated state and federal law with sexual harassment in the workplace, and created a toxic environment for employees.

Cuomo doubled down on his denial of the allegations from 11 different women, in addition to the report's findings, saying that "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed."

GOV CUOMO: "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2021

CUOMO: "I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances." pic.twitter.com/KpFsCpajsh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY): "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed...First, I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."



Full video here: https://t.co/s7xiIRBrFL pic.twitter.com/2v4bUXL8Ft — CSPAN (@cspan) August 3, 2021

Cuomo maintained that he will not resign, but more and more Democratic and Republican lawmakers are calling for the disgraced governor to step aside.

Reps. Tom Suozzi, Hakeem Jeffries and Greg Meeks, the three NY House Dems who stopped short of calling on Cuomo to resign in March, now say he should "do the right thing for the people of NYS and resign.” pic.twitter.com/eofMeOzktm — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 3, 2021

??Andrew Cuomo must RESIGN or BE IMPEACHED! pic.twitter.com/7UNfMbYmxm — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) August 3, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio says Cuomo “must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately.” pic.twitter.com/W8bDHLI14D — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) August 3, 2021

Schumer & Gillibrand joint statement:



"The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) August 3, 2021

New Pelosi stmt:“Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed.



...Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign." — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) August 3, 2021

With potential for impeachment, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) is reviewing the results of the investigation.