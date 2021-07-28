Jake Ellzey Wins Texas Runoff Election Over Trump-Endorsed Susan Wright

Voters in Texas’ sixth congressional district elected state representative Jake Ellzey on Tuesday night in a special election. Ellzey defeated former President Trump’s endorsed candidate, Susan Wright, whose late husband previously held the seat. Wright was also endorsed by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

With election day votes now starting to come in from Tarrant and Navarro Counties in, Jake Ellzey(R) with 13,820 votes (52.80%) still leads Susan Wright(R) 12,354 (47.20%) in the TX-06 special election runoff. https://t.co/u5Zhy1FOjU pic.twitter.com/cRdOAzqorQ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) July 28, 2021

I've seen enough. Jake Ellzey (R) defeats Susan Wright (R) in the #TX06 special election runoff. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) July 28, 2021

Democrats were shut out of the runoff in May, guaranteeing GOP control of the seat. The National Republican Congressional Commitee (NRCC) congratulated Ellzey on a "hard-fought" victory.

“Congratulations to Jake Ellzey on a hard-fought win. #TX06 District has elected a staunch conservative who will fight Democrats’ socialist agenda of open borders, higher taxes and massive spending packages that are causing the cost of goods to skyrocket," Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN) wrote in a statement.

Ellzey's victory knocks Speaker Pelosi's majority in the lower chamber down to just 8 seats.