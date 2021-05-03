Nancy Pelosi

Trump Weighs in on Texas Runoff Election After Dems Get Shut Out

May 03, 2021
National Democrats hoped to flip a House seat in a Texas special election that occurred over the weekend, but were unsuccessful. The election occurred to fill the seat vacated by the late Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), who died of COVID earlier this year. The crowded field of contenders in the special election will ultimately end in a runoff between two Republicans, as Democrats were shut out.

The late congressman’s wife, Susan Wright, leads the runoff. She will face off against state GOP legislator Jake Ellzey, but Wright has racked up a number of endorsements, including from former President Donald Trump. 

Trump handed Wright his endorsement for her commitment to the “America First” agenda, and praised her advancement in the runoff election.

“Congratulations to Susan Wright on her great surge yesterday which made her NUMBER ONE and assures her participation in the TX-06 runoff against another Republican,” Trump wrote in a statement. “The Democrats have just conceded the race. Susan surged after I gave her an endorsement last week. Her wonderful husband is looking down, and is very proud of her!”

The runoff election will take place later this year. With a GOP victory to come, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) razor-thin majority in the lower chamber will be down another seat.

Most Popular