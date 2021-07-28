Budget

Death Blow? Sinema Torpedoes Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Budget Reconciliation

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) delivered a blow to Senate Democrats’ proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that the caucus hoped to pass after the bipartisan infrastructure package is advanced. Sinema made it clear that she will not support a bill with a $3.5 trillion price tag.  

“I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion — and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead,” Sinema told The Arizona Republic.

Democrats would need all 50 members of the caucus and Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote to pass the budget via reconciliation. Meanwhile, the Senate may advance the bipartisan infrastructure package, with a $1.2 trillion price tag, on Wednesday night.

