Trump Weighs in on Contentious Texas AG Primary Race

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the contentious GOP primary for Texas Attorney General. Incumbent Ken Paxton (R-TX) received the support of the former president over George P. Bush, who launched a primary challenge to Paxton. Bush courted Trump for support:

The left’s out of control policies are eroding the fabric of our nation. It was great to see Pres. Trump today & discuss how we must come together as a party to restore America First Priorities. I appreciate his friendship & kind words as we work together to Keep America Great. pic.twitter.com/pEMuCUOCBi — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) July 12, 2021

The former commander-in-chief ultimately sided with Paxton, commending him for being "on the front line" in the fight "or Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats."

“Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs that are destroying our Country. Ken is strong on Crime, Border Security, the Second Amendment, Election Integrity and, above all, our Constitution,” Trump wrote in an endorsement of Paxton. “He loves our Military and our Vets. It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again. Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!”

Bush responded, citing Paxton’s legal woes.