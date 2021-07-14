'Tax and Spend Plan from Hell': Lindsey Graham Rips Dems' Latest Budget Proposal

Senate Budget Committee ranking member Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) ripped the $3.5 trillion “tax and spend” package, disguised as “infrastructure,” proposed by Democrats on Tuesday night.

“The $3.5 trillion tax and spend package being proposed by Senator Schumer and other Democrats is using infrastructure as an excuse to raise taxes and expand government. The proposal is not about infrastructure. It’s about expanding the role of government in our lives from cradle to grave. This is about a massive tax increase that will stifle economic recovery. It is about liberal wishlist spending that will stoke the fires of inflation,” Graham said in a release. “Horrible, bad idea. Count me in for real infrastructure. Count me out for a tax and spend plan from Hell.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Budget Committee and a member of the bipartisan infrastructure group, weighs in on $3.5 trillion budget resolution.



Democrats’ priorities in the latest “infrastructure” package include climate, Medicare expansion, and other progressive priorities, Senator Schumer said.

I just stood with @SenSanders, @MarkWarner, & Sen Budget Dems to say we have an agreement on a budget resolution making the biggest investment in the middle class in decades to:



Create jobs

Rebuild infrastructure

Act on climate

Expand Medicare to vision, dental, and hearing

More — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 14, 2021

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), a "swing" vote in the Democratic caucus, said that he is "open" to considering the hefty proposal.