'Tax and Spend Plan from Hell': Lindsey Graham Rips Dems' Latest Budget Proposal

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 4:15 PM
Source: Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP

Senate Budget Committee ranking member Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) ripped the $3.5 trillion “tax and spend” package, disguised as “infrastructure,” proposed by Democrats on Tuesday night. 

“The $3.5 trillion tax and spend package being proposed by Senator Schumer and other Democrats is using infrastructure as an excuse to raise taxes and expand government. The proposal is not about infrastructure. It’s about expanding the role of government in our lives from cradle to grave. This is about a massive tax increase that will stifle economic recovery. It is about liberal wishlist spending that will stoke the fires of inflation,” Graham said in a release. “Horrible, bad idea. Count me in for real infrastructure. Count me out for a tax and spend plan from Hell.”

Democrats’ priorities in the latest “infrastructure” package include climate, Medicare expansion, and other progressive priorities, Senator Schumer said.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), a "swing" vote in the Democratic caucus, said that he is "open" to considering the hefty proposal.

