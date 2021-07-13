GOP Senate Arm Touts Major Fundraising Success in the Face of Dems' 'Socialist Agenda'

The Republican Senate campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), is seeing major fundraising success this year ahead of the fight for the Senate majority in 2022. Led by Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), the committee unveiled another record-breaking fundraising haul in June.

The committee raised $10.52 million in June of this year alone, marking the most successful fundraising month thus far in the cycle. The GOP's Senate arm raised a total of $28 million in quarter two of this year, leaving the committee with $25 million on hand. The NRSC also touted 16,000 new donors in June, with 155,893 donations under $200.