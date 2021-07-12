RNC Reminds GA Voters of 'Real Life Consequences' of MLB's Woke Boycott

Major League Baseball's (MLB) annual All-Star Game begins Tuesday in Denver, Colorado, after the league pulled the game out of Atlanta, Georgia, in protest of a new voting reform law. The league's move cost Georgia an estimated $100 million in lost revenue, predominantly from Black-owned small businesses. The league and other corporations claimed that the law restricts access to the ballot box for voters of color by requiring voter identification. The Republican National Committee (RNC) is running a new ad reminding Georgians of the consequences of the woke boycott.

"This was supposed to be Atlanta's night. But we were robbed. Democrats stole our All-Star Game to push their divisive political agenda. Politicians and corporations lied, while Black communities got hurt the most. Even though a majority of Black voters support laws like voter ID. To Democrats, it's just a game. But we're the ones who got played," the ad says.

Democrat lies about election integrity hurt Georgians and their recovering economy.



Democrats stole Georgia’s All-Star Game to push their power grab and divisive political agenda. pic.twitter.com/QOXknR3JiP — GOP (@GOP) July 12, 2021

Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that Democrats' lies have "real-life consequences" for Georgia residents, citing the woke boycott.

"The lies told by Democrat politicians and corporations about election integrity have real-life consequences, hurting Georgia families," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "Democrats don't care about the costs of their lies because their sole agenda is more power. The American people will hold Democrats accountable for their lies about election integrity because they know the security of our elections is too important."

Recent polling from the RNC also shows that an overwhelming majority of voters favor identification requirements at the ballot box, to the tune of 80 percent.