FLASHBACK: Watch the Media Fawn Over Avenatti

Disgraced lawyer and conspiracy theorist Michael Avenatti is being sentenced for extortion charges as of Thursday afternoon. Avenatti represented former porn star Stormy Daniels, who later accused him of using her brand to attack former President Donald Trump and eventually severed ties with Avenatti. During the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Avenatti elevated outlandish and unfounded claims in attempt to derail the confirmation. None of Avenatti's claims were found to be true. Though Avenatti is a notorious proponent of unfounded conspiracies, mainstream media spent the better part of 2019 and 2020 fawning over him.

CNN's host of "Reliable Sources" Brian Stelter praised Avenatti as a potential presidential contender.

CNN's Brian Stelter last year on Michael Avenatti running for president: "And looking ahead to 2020, one reason I’m taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news.” pic.twitter.com/2Wn2bX17kx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 22, 2019

Frequent co-host of "The View" Ana Navarro compared Avenatti to "The Holy Spirit."

Remember when Ana Navarro fawned over Michael Avenatti so much that she offered him a spot on The View? pic.twitter.com/M4jVmCwwiz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2021

MSNBC host Joy Reid entertained the disgraced attorney's legal analysis.

.@MICHAELAVENATTI: There's nothing stopping #MichaelCohen from coming clean right now in disclosing what he knows about the president, what he knows about his business dealings, and whether the president might be culpable of criminal conduct. #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/xqBJDSKe5T — Formerly 'AM JOY' on @MSNBC (@amjoyshow) July 8, 2018

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace also said that it would be "foolish" to underestimate Avenatti as a presidential candidate.

See below for a supercut of the media's incessant fawning over Avenatti, courtesy of Washington Free Beacon.