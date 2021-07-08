MSNBC

FLASHBACK: Watch the Media Fawn Over Avenatti

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2021 4:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
FLASHBACK: Watch the Media Fawn Over Avenatti

Source: AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Disgraced lawyer and conspiracy theorist Michael Avenatti is being sentenced for extortion charges as of Thursday afternoon. Avenatti represented former porn star Stormy Daniels, who later accused him of using her brand to attack former President Donald Trump and eventually severed ties with Avenatti. During the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Avenatti elevated outlandish and unfounded claims in attempt to derail the confirmation. None of Avenatti's claims were found to be true. Though Avenatti is a notorious proponent of unfounded conspiracies, mainstream media spent the better part of 2019 and 2020 fawning over him.

CNN's host of "Reliable Sources" Brian Stelter praised Avenatti as a potential presidential contender.

Frequent co-host of "The View" Ana Navarro compared Avenatti to "The Holy Spirit."

MSNBC host Joy Reid entertained the disgraced attorney's legal analysis.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace also said that it would be "foolish" to underestimate Avenatti as a presidential candidate.

See below for a supercut of the media's incessant fawning over Avenatti, courtesy of Washington Free Beacon.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Language Shift on Critical Race Theory is Officially Here
Katie Pavlich
Lincoln Project Bullied Toyota into No Longer Donating to the GOP and They're 'Just Getting Warmed Up'
Rebecca Downs
Major League Baseball, All-Star Game New Targets of Anti-Woke Ad Campaign
Spencer Brown
Lawrence O’Donnell Likens Trump Voters to Nazis: ‘Trump Did a Lot of Good Things’
Rebecca Downs
WinRed Pushes Back on 'Unlawful, Partisan, and Hypocritical' Inquiry from Dem AGs
VIP
Reagan McCarthy

Liberal Polling Firm Finds Voters View One Issue as a Major Crisis Now...And It's Not Good For Democrats
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular