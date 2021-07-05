Poll: Americans Reject Defunding the Police

A new poll spells bad news for advocates of the progressive-backed “defund the police” movement. According to a new survey conducted by Heritage Action, 64 percent of Americans oppose the movement to “defund the police,” and 52 percent of those registered voters strongly oppose stripping law enforcement of funding. Respondents also felt that President Joe Biden is not standing up for law enforcement enough; similarly, only 31 percent of those polled agree that crime has been controlled better under the Biden administration.

By 6 points, registered voters think Biden is not doing enough to support law enforcement (45%-39%)



31% of voters believe crime has gotten better under Biden’s leadership. — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) July 5, 2021

Far-left Democrats are the architects behind the “defund the police movement,” which gained traction in 2020. Still, the White House tried to pin blame on Republicans, who are overwhelmingly committed to supporting law enforcement.

Absolutely shameless. Under questioning from Fox's Peter Doocy, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argues it's *Republicans* who have been defunding the police and not supporting law enforcement because they didn't vote for Biden's stimulus boondoggle the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/pIwfFkonu1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2021

In reality, the support for defunding law enforcement comes from Democrat lawmakers and activists.

Cities run by Democrats that have voted to defund law enforcement are seeing a spike in violent crime.