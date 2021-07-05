Crime

Poll: Americans Reject Defunding the Police

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 05, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Poll: Americans Reject Defunding the Police

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

A new poll spells bad news for advocates of the progressive-backed “defund the police” movement. According to a new survey conducted by Heritage Action, 64 percent of Americans oppose the movement to “defund the police,” and 52 percent of those registered voters strongly oppose stripping law enforcement of funding. Respondents also felt that President Joe Biden is not standing up for law enforcement enough; similarly, only 31 percent of those polled agree that crime has been controlled better under the Biden administration.

Far-left Democrats are the architects behind the “defund the police movement,” which gained traction in 2020. Still, the White House tried to pin blame on Republicans, who are overwhelmingly committed to supporting law enforcement.

In reality, the support for defunding law enforcement comes from Democrat lawmakers and activists.

Cities run by Democrats that have voted to defund law enforcement are seeing a spike in violent crime.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
James Clyburn: Yeah, I'm Open to Voter ID
Matt Vespa

I Read Through Joe Biden's 'Unity' and 'Independence from Virus' 4th of July Speech So You Don't Have To
Rebecca Downs
After Last Year’s Record Low, American Pride Sees An Uptick in 2021
Madeline Leesman
'The Fruits of Biden's Stern Lecture to Putin': Massive Ransomware Attack Affects Thousands of Victims
Leah Barkoukis
Column: Colonists Wanted Independence from Britain So They Could Keep Slavery
Rebecca Downs
After Throwing a Tantrum, Nikole Hannah-Jones Receives Tenure at UNC
Carson Swick
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular